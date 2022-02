A new and exciting program is emerging in Buffalo County that is the result of a unique, collaborative effort of the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, the Kearney Police Department, Lutheran Family Services and Region 3 Behavioral Health Services. Lutheran Family Services is partnering with the Kearney Police Department and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office to hire a community outreach coordinator and a crisis co-responder to embed within the departments to assist officers responding to calls that are not necessarily criminal may be related to a mental health crisis.

BUFFALO COUNTY, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO