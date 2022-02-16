ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Pete's Sake - Wrapping Up the Season

By Pete Smith
BrownsDigest
 3 days ago
The 2021 season officially ended with the Los Angeles Rams winning the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals. Somehow, that couldn't pass without the Cleveland Browns being involved, which is one of the things Nicole Chatham and I discussed on this week's episode of For Pete's Sake.

We discuss our initial impressions of the Super Bowl and how the MVP is decided, which undermines its meaning. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp was certainly a deserving candidate, but the vote was done before defensive tackle Aaron Donald made a pair of impactful plays on the final drive of the game.

Donald at least floats the possibility he might retire. There's reason he might do it, but it might be a negotiating ploy as well.

Nicole gets to celebrate Matthew Stafford's achievement and explores his Hall of Fame candidacy.

We delve into the weird way Odell Beckham Jr. was covered and why it might have been done that way, which is neither because the NFL likes to insult the Browns and likely didn't come from Beckham.

$5 billion wasn't enough to avoid putting mediocre turf in SoFi stadium, which saw Beckham tear the ACL in the same knee as he did with the Browns against the Bengals in 2020.

Just as we were before the season, we are still worried about Joe Burrow, who was sacked 70 times and suffered a sprained MCL on a bad looking play, also impacted by the turf.

We're both skeptical about the Bengals being to bounce back and compete for the Super Bowl again. They will be a competitive team for sure, but the Bengals had a magical run, which will be difficult to duplicate. We explain our reasoning.

