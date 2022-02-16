ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) CEO John Murray on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cover picture for the articleIndustrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2022 10:00 AM ET. Good morning, and welcome to the Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the conference over to Kevin Barry, Director of Investor...

Seekingalpha.com

Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) CEO Marc Mayer on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2022 5:00 PM ET. Nicole Kingsley Brunner – Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer. Good evening, my name is Erin, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time. I would like to welcome everyone to the Manning & Napier Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Teleconference. Our hosts for today's call are Nicole Kingsley Brunner, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Marc Mayer, Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Battaglia, Chief Financial Officer. Today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay beginning at 8:00 PM Eastern time tonight. The dial-in number is 800-934-3033 3C, no passcode is required. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode. If you require operator assistance, [Operator Instructions]. It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Mrs. Nicole Kingsley Brunner. You may begin.
Seekingalpha.com

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) CEO David Gitlin on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2022 8:30 AM ET. Thomas Moll - Stephens Inc. Good morning, and welcome to Carrier's Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being carried live on the Internet, and there is a presentation available to download from Carrier's website at ir.carrier.com.
Seekingalpha.com

Lumen Technologies, Inc.'s (LUMN) CEO Jeff Storey on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2022 5:00 PM ET. Mike McCormack - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Greetings. And welcome to Lumen Technologies’ Fourth Quarter.2021 Earnings Conference Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]
Seekingalpha.com

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) CEO Jeffrey Lawson on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2022 5:00 PM ET. Good evening. My name is Chantal and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Twilio Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].
Seekingalpha.com

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (RLGT) CEO Bohn Crain on Q2 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:RLGT) Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2022 4:30 PM ET. This afternoon, Bohn Crain, Radiant Logistics Founder and CEO; and Radiant's Chief Financial Officer, Todd Macomber, will discuss financial results for the company's second fiscal quarter and six months ended December 31, 2021. Following their comments, we will open the call to questions. This conference is scheduled for 30 minutes.
Seekingalpha.com

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) CEO John Wren on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2022 4:30 PM ET. Gregory Lundberg - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. [Abrupt Start] Earnings Release Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
Seekingalpha.com

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) CEO Jay Hennick on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Q4 2021 Results Conference Call February 10, 2022 11:00 AM ET. Welcome to the Colliers International Fourth Quarter and Year-End Investor Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. Legal counsel requires us to advise that the discussion scheduled to take place today may contain...
Seekingalpha.com

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) CEO Eric Fuller On Q4 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2022 5:00 PM ET. Eric Fuller - President and Chief Executive Officer. Disclaimer*: This transcript is designed to be used alongside the freely available audio recording on this page. Timestamps within the transcript are designed to help you navigate the audio should the corresponding text be unclear. The machine-assisted output provided is partly edited and is designed as a guide.
Seekingalpha.com

Victory Capital Management, Inc. (VCTR) CEO David Brown On Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Victory Capital Management, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2022 8:00 AM ET. Matthew Dennis - Chief of Staff and Director of Investor Relations. David Brown - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. Michael Policarpo - President, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. Conference Call Participants. Craig Siegenthaler -...
Seekingalpha.com

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2022 5:00 PM ET. Des Lynch - Vice President of Finance, Investor Relations. Welcome to the Rambus Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
Seekingalpha.com

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) CEO Al Monaco on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Transcript Call

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2022 9:00 AM ET. Jonathan Morgan - Vice President, Investor Relations. Vern Yu - Executive Vice President, Corporate Development & Chief Financial Officer. Colin Gruending - Executive Vice President, Liquids Pipelines. Bill Yardley - Executive Vice President, Gas Transmission &...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

