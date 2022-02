Inflation is here to stay and is evident everywhere. The recent meeting of the FOMC laid the ground for future interest rate hikes. These rate hikes will as per usual be data driven as and when the Federal Reserve thinks it necessary. There is of course a lot of speculation as to the amount and frequency of these rate hikes. Personally, I am anticipating around four to five rate hikes this year of 25 basis points each. No doubt we will see forecasts ranging from a 50bph point rise in March to seven or eight rate hikes this year as the Fed are data driven and tend to be reactive rather than proactive.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO