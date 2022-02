Bass anglers interested in big game hunting should bring out their best efforts during the last weeks of winter. “I think this is the best time to catch good fish, but it’s also a good time to not catch anything at all,” Jim Long, of Lee County’s Brewer community, said. He’s spent decades catching and not catching bass, learning from each result. “For years, my best fishing has been in December, January and February. I’ve caught more big fish during those months than any other, but it can definitely be an all-or-nothing game.”

LEE COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO