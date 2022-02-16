ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Double the win! Rams’ Van Jefferson and his wife Samaria introduce their newborn son on Today show after Super Bowl birth, revealing they are thinking of naming him Wynn

By Erica Tempesta For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson and his wife, Samaria, introduced their newborn son on the Today show on Wednesday after welcoming him the night of the Super Bowl.

Samaria, 24, went into labor in the middle of the game and gave birth later that evening. Van, 25, didn't learn she had gone into labor until after his team beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

The high school sweethearts, who are also parents to a five-year-old daughter, Bella, revealed they are stuck between two names for their son after Van suggested a moniker inspired by his Super Bowl win.

'When he was born, Van walked into the room and he said, "I have a great idea for a name...Wynn Jefferson,"' Samaria shared, explaining they would spell the name W-Y-N-N. 'So, we're torn between Wynn and Miles Jefferson.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9ACN_0eGaa95z00
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson and his wife, Samaria, introduced their newborn son on the Today show on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qkAAS_0eGaa95z00
Samaria, 24, went into labor in the middle of the Super Bowl and was rushed to the hospital. She gave birth later that evening, making the day a double win for Van 

Samaria said she started having contractions that morning, but she wasn't overly concerned because they were spaced far enough apart.

'I just knew I wanted to push through as long as I could,' she explained, but they got worse after she took her seat at SoFi Stadium to root on her husband.

Samaria explained she had contractions the entire game, saying they were eventually coming every five to ten minutes.

'I was wincing in pain, and then watching Van,' she recalled. 'It was just crazy, but at half-time was when I was like, OK, it's getting worse.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A5J7W_0eGaa95z00
The mom (pictured with her husband and their daughter, Bella) said her contractions started that morning, but they were spaced far apart. However, by half-time, she was wincing in pain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HRgPU_0eGaa95z00
Samaria was adamant that no one would tell Van she was in labor in the hospital because she wanted him to finish the game without any distractions 

Samaria knew it was time to get to the hospital because she was 'in tears, crying.' She left the game on a stretcher, ABC News reported.

She was adamant that no one would tell Van she was in labor because she wanted him to finish the game.

'She's a champ,' Van gushed. 'She didn't want to tell me. She wanted me to be focused on the game. I appreciate her doing that. I think if she had told me, I probably would've been freaking out.'

The NFL star skipped his team's post-win celebration and headed to the hospital to be with his wife and meet their baby boy.

Samaria shared Inside the NFL's video of the moment Van was told she was giving birth on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48WgPf_0eGaa95z00
Samaria shared Inside the NFL 's video of the moment Van was told she was giving birth on her Instagram Stories
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lq9Yh_0eGaa95z00
After learning the news, he told his daughter that they had to get to the hospital 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143cpd_0eGaa95z00
The footage then cut to Van racing out of the stadium to be with his wife and meet his son

'Such a special moment. Just glad they listened to me and waited until the END of the game to tell him,' she wrote.

Van was celebrating with his daughter on the field when someone rushed up to him to say Samaria was in labor at that very moment.

'Oh my gosh,' he said. 'Momma's gonna have a baby. We gotta go.'

The footage then cut to him racing out of the stadium.

Hours later, Van took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of himself holding his baby boy, writing: 'X2!!!!!'

The couple also told the Today show hosts their daughter is thrilled to be a big sister.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3quPda_0eGaa95z00
Hours later, Van took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of himself holding his baby boy, writing: 'X2!!!!!'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXkZ8_0eGaa95z00
Van suggested they name their son Wynn in honor of his Super Bowl win, but Samaria said they are torn between that and Miles

'She was talking about her baby brother for days leading up. "When is he gonna be here?"' the mom said. 'She absolutely loves him.'

Samaria prophetically told press the day before she gave birth that she was prepared for the possibility that their second child would be born during the big game, ahead of his February 17 due date.

'I'm feeling pretty good — I'm definitely feeling 40 weeks [pregnant],' she told The Athletic on Saturday. 'I'm definitely feeling the pressure and the pain. Nerves for Van, nerves for our family — but it's okay.

'Just like any other game, I'm going to be there this Sunday and I'm going to stay calm … and pray to God my water doesn't break,' she said. 'I am 100 percent going to be there. I would not miss this moment for anything. I will be 40 weeks pregnant at the Super Bowl, supporting my husband 100 percent.'

Samaria's prayers that she wouldn't go into labor during the game went unanswered, but Van still recorded four receptions and 23 yards in his first Super Bowl win.

