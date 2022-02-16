Ski Report

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Snowbowl - Wed 5:20a machine groomed 46 - 46 base 42 of 48 trails 88% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park - Wed 6:31a machine groomed 38 - 38 base 45 of 65 trails 69% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun:...

Comments / 0

KCRA.com

Snow bikes take off in Tahoe

KIRKWOOD, Calif. — Snow sports are often dominated by weekend warriors and those who have grown up in the mountains with easy access to the slopes. But, a growing trend at ski resorts is trying to make snow sports more accessible for those who don't spend much time in the snow.
KIRKWOOD, CA
AFAR

The Best Ski Resorts in the United States

The 1960 Winter Olympics were held at Palisades Tahoe, known at the time as Squaw Valley, and the resort continues to be a favorite of ski enthusiasts from all over. With world-famous runs, top-notch facilities, and sustainability efforts that make a difference, these are the ski destinations to put on your list this year, next year, and every year.
TRAVEL
Times Herald-Record

On skiing: Where expert skiers can avoid the crowds at Catskill resorts

We had a taste of early spring skiing and snowboarding last week before old man winter returned on Sunday with a surprise snowfall. Snow conditions were about the best of the season for a solid 12 days straight despite the lack of natural snow until the two to five inches that blanketed the southerly ski areas like Thunder Ridge, Holiday Mountain, West Point and Mount Peter on Sunday. I’m sitting at all of 18 inches of natural snow so far this season at my home in Woodstock, on the slopes of Overlook Mountain.
CATSKILL, NY
State
Alaska State
freightwaves.com

Quick-hitting snowstorm returning to Northeast

Another round of harsh winter weather could delay truckers this week in parts of the Northeast. After a strong nor’easter slammed the region last week, with daily record snow totals of nearly 24 inches in a few cities, a quick-hitting storm developing off the East Coast will add several more inches of snow in some places.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Grand Teton National Park: 27-Year-Old Skier Falls to His Death

A gorgeous day out on the slopes turned tragic for one skier. A 27-year-old was out skiing in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming earlier this week. Somehow this person fell into what is called the Apocalypse Couloir in Death Canyon. This is a popular location on the north side of Prospectors Mountain in the Southern Teton Range of the Grand Teton National Park.
ACCIDENTS
94.9 HOM

These 12 Horse-Drawn Sleigh Rides in New Hampshire and Maine Are Magical Winter Fun

It turns out that traveling through the snow in a 'one-horse open sleigh' isn't a Christmas-exclusive concept after all. It's obvious that lots of us enjoy winter sports like skiing and snowboarding. But what about the folks who'd rather not put a pair of sticks on their feet and zoom down mountains? How about those who'd prefer to kick up those feet by a fireplace with a cup of hot chocolate and their favorite Netflix show?
MAINE STATE
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Snow Blowers for Removing Snow

Removing snow from your driveway and walkway can be quite frustrating if your area experiences frequent snowstorms. That’s where investing in a powerful snow blower to tackle this never-ending task comes in handy. Snow blowers come in all shapes and sizes with varying power, fuel, and path coverage. Deciding...
CARS
Mens Journal

Why Winter Park Has Remained a Stalwart Ski Destination in Colorado

The sun barely cracks the horizon as we approach Colorado’s Continental Divide via the most timeless and dramatic mode of transport—rail. The train we’re on has plenty of room to stretch out and any of us could’ve easily fallen into a comfortable slumber during an early morning roll through the Rockies, but no one wants to miss anything. Outside our dining car—where windows wrap halfway around the roof—we’ve been watching the front range suburbs give way to vast rock formations, wild moose, ghost depots, and eventually those majestic snow-capped peaks. Welcome aboard the Winter Park Express.
WINTER PARK, CO
Travel + Leisure

Canada's Kluane National Park Is a Remote Adventure Paradise With Glaciers, Hiking, and Rafting

Kluane National Park is one of Canada's least visited national parks—and also one of the most stunning. On a crisp gray morning last October, I sat in the passenger seat of a single-engine plane as it climbed above Kluane National Park & Reserve in western Canada's Yukon territory. A dense layer of cloud hung above us, but farther ahead, at the top of the glacier-carved river valley, the sky was clear. We popped out from under the cloud almost at the same moment that the rock, running water, and evergreen forest below us began to vanish under a layer of ice. Soon, the plane was soaring over the Kluane ice field, a conglomeration of glaciers so vast and unbroken that it appears from the sky as one wide, white expanse: the world's largest ice field this side of Antarctica or the Arctic Circle.
WORLD
Fortune

The best gear for your après-ski sessions

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Ski season is still in full swing, and with a holiday weekend coming up, there's still plenty of time to hit the slopes. But what is more important than skiing or snowboarding? It's après-ski. Think warm drinks in the lodge, appetizers with melted cheese, and getting cozy by the fire—starting no later than 3 p.m. local time.
LIFESTYLE
Newstalk KGVO

The Best Cross Country Skiing Trails in and Around Missoula

Cross-country skiing in Missoula is characterized by consistent snow, mellow glades surrounded by wild peaks, and an army of volunteers grooming trails into perfect ribbons through undulating old-growth ponderosa and larch forests. Whether you’re looking for high-speed/thigh-burning skate-skiing laps with friends or an all-day ski-touring adventure in total solitude, it can all be had within an hour of the city.
MISSOULA, MT
WVNews

First fat tire bike ride a success

McHENRY — The Deep Creek Adventure Bureau held its first-ever fat tire bike ride event. On Jan. 22, riders from around the region gathered to kick off the Garrett County Fat Bike Ride Series at the McHenry Lions Club Park. Winners include:. — Short course (three miles): top male,...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Sacramento News & Review

Study: global warming eliminates Tahoe as Olympic venue; boosters remain optimistic about winter sports

Unless mitigation measures are followed, all but one host city will be too warm for games. A new climate change analysis concludes that the Lake Tahoe area is already too warm to risk hosting the Winter Olympic Games there again, but those who have been working to have the event return to the Sierra aren’t sounding the death knell for the region’s winter sports just yet.
Press Democrat

How avalanche dogs help keep a Wyoming resort running safely

It is quiet in the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort's staff locker room at noon. Most of the ski instructors, chairlift operators and patrol team members are in the field. Then, a whistle blows, sending a bounding 2-year-old Dutch shepherd, Cache, sprinting down the aisle and around the corner. Just like...
WYOMING STATE
Big Country 96.9

Free Snowmobile Weekend in Maine, March 4 – 6

Get ready to rev the engines on Free Snowmobile Weekend in Maine, March 4 - March 6, 2022. There are 14,000 miles of trails to explore with some of the most scenic and picturesque views you’ll see anywhere. Who's Eligible. It’s simple to do for non residents as long...
