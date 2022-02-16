Ski Report

Kluane National Park is one of Canada's least visited national parks—and also one of the most stunning. On a crisp gray morning last October, I sat in the passenger seat of a single-engine plane as it climbed above Kluane National Park & Reserve in western Canada's Yukon territory. A dense layer of cloud hung above us, but farther ahead, at the top of the glacier-carved river valley, the sky was clear. We popped out from under the cloud almost at the same moment that the rock, running water, and evergreen forest below us began to vanish under a layer of ice. Soon, the plane was soaring over the Kluane ice field, a conglomeration of glaciers so vast and unbroken that it appears from the sky as one wide, white expanse: the world's largest ice field this side of Antarctica or the Arctic Circle.

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO