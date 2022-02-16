ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods Has No Timetable For Return to PGA Tour

By Bob Harig
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W8Vhd_0eGaYcPR00

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. – Tiger Woods expressed optimism that he will come back to compete again on the PGA Tour, but he offered no timetable on a return and made it clear that the road to recovery from multiple injuries remains long.

Woods spoke to the media for the first time since playing the PNC Championship in December with his son, Charlie, during a news conference at Riviera Country Club, where he is host of this week’s Genesis Invitational.

“I wish I could tell you when I’m playing again; I want to know,’’ Woods said. “But I don’t. My golf activity has been very limited. I can chip and putt really well. And hit short irons very well. But I haven’t hit any long stuff seriously.

“I’m still working on the walking part. My foot was a little messed up there a year ago. My walking I’m still working on. Getting strength back. It takes time. What’s frustrating is my timetable. I want to be at a certain place and I’m not. I’m getting better, yes. But not at the speed I would like. It’s frustrating.’’

Woods described his golf as “weekend warrior stuff’’ on a golf cart and far different than what will be necessary to play on the PGA Tour.

“To play six rounds, pre-tournament practice, four competitive days. . . it’s the cumulative effect of all that,’’ he said. “I’m still working to get to that point.’’

Woods had come to Riviera a year ago this weekend as part of his hosting duties for the TGR Foundation, which runs the Genesis Invitational. At the time, he was recovering from a fifth back procedure, a microdiscectomy that had been performed the previous December. At the time, the biggest questions surrounded whether he would be ready for the 2021 Masters.

However, on the Tuesday following last year’s Genesis, Woods was involved in a horrific crash on the way to a planned video shoot as part of an endorsement for Golf Digest and Discovery.

Woods, who was the sole occupant of the SUV that crashed, suffered multiple open fractures to the upper and lower bones of his right leg. His right ankle was severely damaged, as well. The injuries were so significant that Woods later said he feared that part of his right leg might have to be amputated. He was in the hospital for weeks and then recovered at home for a few months after that, for a time barely able to get out of bed.

He played with his son at the PNC but was allowed to use a golf cart. The tournament was a 36-hole scramble, and while Woods’ game looked good and he said it was encouraging, it did not fool him into believing he was ready to return to full-time golf anytime soon.

Woods said he wished he could spend more time practicing – “digging it out of the dirt, he called it’’ -- and said he has not spent much time hitting balls with his longer clubs.

“Walking a golf course, that's a totally different deal,’’ he said. “Then walking out here for days on end, long days. Don't forget when my back was bad, when we had rain delays and had to reactivate everything and go back out there again. I've still got that issue, too. I've got a long way to go.

“Did it give me hope? Yes, it did because I went through a very difficult year last year. It gave me hope to be able to play with my son again and to be able to have fun with him and have those moments we had from a year prior to that. We built on that. Those are -- I wouldn't trade those experiences in for anything. We had two of the greatest days ever together just he and I. And then we had the LaCavas in there, little Joe and big Joe (Tiger’s caddie), it was the best.

“But that doesn't mean that I'm going to be back out on Tour playing anytime soon. I was very limited in what I could do (at the PNC). But being out here on Tour, you get exposed. And that's the beauty of this sport, you get exposed. There are no carts and you have to work your way around it, you have to be fit enough to be able to do this sport at a high level. You have to be able to practice at a high level to expect to come out here and win and I have not done any of that.’’

Given the difficulty of the course combined with its sometimes steep hills and undulations, Augusta National and the Masters would seem out of the question.

Woods even dodged a query about participating in the Par-3 Contest that occurs on the Wednesday prior to the Masters in April.

“I could walk that now,’’ Woods said, referring to the nine-hole, 1,000-yard par-3 course at Augusta National. “I’m talking about playing golf. That’s a practice round a day. It’s four rounds. Competing. Physically, emotionally….’’

Asked again about the Par-3, Woods said: “I can do that now. But whether or not I do that… I don’t know yet.’’

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne set to have first child with fiancée

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of the legendary Tiger Woods, is expecting her first child with her fiancée Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees. Woods uploaded a post to her 160,000 Instagram followers of her and Hicks sharing a moment together for the announcement, writing: "Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year."
CELEBRITIES
Golf.com

Tiger Woods delivers surprising response to Phil Mickelson’s media rights gripes

If a quarter-century of Tiger Woods press conferences have taught us anything, it’s not to get our hopes up. It’s not that the 15-time major champion’s relationship with reporters is contentious. Like any longstanding coworkers, each party has respect for the other’s duty to his role. (Wednesday’s presser at the Genesis Invitational reminded us Woods even keeps nicknames for some reporters.)
GOLF
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Names The 1 Reason He’d Leave PGA Tour For New Golf League

On Thursday, author Alan Shipnuck posted an excerpt of his upcoming book, “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar.”. The excerpt shows a conversation he had with Phil Mickelson about the Saudi-backed Super Golf League. The league has been rumored for several years, but has recently started gaining traction.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
Golf.com

A 3-time Tour winner who lost 50 lbs weighs in on Bryson’s gains

Three-time Tour winner Scott Stallings has undergone a striking physical transformation over the last several years. The 36-year-old shed more than 50 lbs. using a combination of diet and exercise. On this week’s episode of Subpar, Stallings discussed his wellness journey with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, and weighed...
WORKOUTS
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods responds when asked bluntly if he trusts PGA Tour

Tiger Woods faced the media last night for the first time since December and the overwhelming message was: his career is not over. Woods, 46, spoke for 30 minutes and largely didn't reveal too much we didn't already know. It's a work in progess. It's tough. But he will return....
GOLF
The Independent

‘I’m so sick of it’: What Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and PGA Tour players have said about Saudi-backed golf league

Speculation continues to to swirl surrounding the Saudi Arabia-backed Super Golf League with PGA Tour players considering their futures.There are some high-profile names flirting with the idea of defecting from golf’s biggest organisation, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson Dechambeau.But many more have categorically ruled out their involvement, including Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa.The oil state’s alternative circuit, is looking to lure players with lucrative financial offers.But the threat of lifetime bans from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour has made many reconsider. Here are the thoughts of some of the biggest names on the PGA...
GOLF
KATU.com

Model & Sports Broadcaster Ashley Haas

Kara and Model & Sports Broadcaster Ashley Haas chatted about the Big Game and about what you can wear to the game watching party! Click here for more information about Ashley.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Digest#Golf Course#The Pga Tour#Riviera Country Club#The Tgr Foundation#Suv
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ Net Worth in 2022

Tiger Woods is considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, and he is one of the most well-known, famous, and successful athletes in history. He broke through the professional scene in 1996, and since then, he has won 15 major championships, and is tied for first for the most PGA Tour wins with 82 — he has 109 professional wins in total. On top of that, he has received multiple awards from the PGA such as the 1996 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. He is also an 11-time PGA Player of the Year and PGA Tour Player of the Year. To top it all off, he was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019 and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021. Let’s now take a look at his journey to the top and Tiger Woods’ net worth in 2022.
CYPRESS, CA
The Spun

PGA Tour Golfer Admits He’s Considering Saudi League

Earlier Thursday morning, a report emerged suggesting the new Saudi-backed Super Golf League has already signed 20 players. “A very prominent Tour agent tells me the Saudi plan has always been to announce once they have signed 20 players…and they just got to 20,” golf insider Alan Shipnuck reported. “A formal kick-off is now expected the week of the Players, the PGA Tour’s flagship event.”
GOLF
defector.com

I Promise You There’s No Way I Can Properly Prepare You For This Phil Mickelson Quote

Phil Mickelson is one of the many PGA Tour players linked to a still murkily defined breakaway golf league financed by the Saudi royal family. The Saudis, who love to use big-time sports as a way to get the Western public to associate them with people they like from the TV and not horrifying repression, reportedly have commitments from 20 players and will announce the new league this week, which will begin the same week of the PGA Players Championship. That report comes courtesy of golf writer Alan Shipnuck, who also published an excerpt from his forthcoming book about Mickelson on Thursday, in which the golfer gets into why he is siding with the Saudis.
GOLF
ETOnline.com

Tiger Woods Says He'll Never Play Golf on a 'Full-Time Level' Again

Tiger Woods is giving an update on his recovery one year after his car crash. During a Wednesday press conference at the Genesis Invitational, the 46-year-old golfer revealed that there's still no time table for his return to the sport. "I wish I could tell you when I'm playing again....
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

Justin Thomas calls out Phil Mickelson’s ‘egotistical statement’ on Saudi league

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — With actual golf underway at the Genesis Invitational, Thursday seemed like it might be the day the collective golf public shifted from breakaway tour speculation to the on-course action at Riviera. Not so fast. Phil Mickelson’s latest comments on the long-rumored Saudi-backed rival golf league...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Pat Perez "DOESN'T CARE" what Phil Mickelson says on Saudi and PGA Tour

Pat Perez "doesn't care" what Phil Mickelson has to say about the Saudi golf league and the PGA Tour and said players won't follow him out the door to the Middle East. Speaking bluntly at the Genesis Invitational, Perez declared that Lefty's concerns don't match his own views on the current situation concerning the Saudi golf league.
GOLF
Golf.com

Asked about rival Saudi golf league, Max Homa had a spectacular answer

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — The rumors are swirling ’round Riviera Country Club, riding the south wind across the driving range and up the hill across the clubhouse patio, the inevitable end point for every conversation. Who’s going? How many millions? Wait, are you sure?. Cases for and...
GOLF
Shropshire Star

US golf course which hosted major tournaments suffers devastating fire

The clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club has been badly damaged. A devastating fire has swept through the clubhouse of a Detroit golf course which has hosted many professional tournaments. Flames ripped through the roof at the multi-storey clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township. It was built...
GOLF
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
261
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy