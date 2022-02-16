ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

See the Batmobile, costumes for The Batman at AT&T Discovery District in Dallas

By Tyler Manning
CW33 NewsFix
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (KDAF) — To celebrate the upcoming release of “The Batman”, the Batmobile and costumes from the movie will be on display at the AT&T Discovery District in Dallas...

cw33.com

