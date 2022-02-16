See the Batmobile, costumes for The Batman at AT&T Discovery District in Dallas

The Batman's Robert Pattinson says that the Batsuits are guarded by people in Robin costumes. He joked around about his iconic uniform with Jimmy Kimmel this week. The host had to ask him about trying on The Caped Crusader's cowl. Interestingly, Pattinson explained that he got to try on multiple Batsuits from the franchise. But, there is a layer of secrecy to the entire operation. As you can imagine, some people would love to get their hands on those costumes to make a boatload of money. Warner Bros. guards against this by having strict security clearance around all Batman props. Robins guarding these prized possessions is a funny visual, but not the reality. However, Pattinson says it isn't a game when it comes to keeping those Batsuits safe. Check out what he had to say about that down below.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO