Jeff Balding Goes All-In on Immersive Genelec System

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerry Hill, TN (February 16, 2022)—Multiple Grammy-nominated producer/engineer Jeff Balding recently upgraded his studio and installed an all-Genelec 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos immersive-sound system. “My interest in converting the studio to an immersive environment was spurred with Apple announcing that they’re diving into immersive audio, and considering that everyone...

