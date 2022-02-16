Jeff Balding Goes All-In on Immersive Genelec System

The lights were off, the air smelled faintly of roses, and New Age music flowed from room to room. TeamLab, a Japanese art collective of six hundred “ultratechnologists”—artists, software engineers, animators, and architects—had taken over an eighty-five-hundred-square-foot gallery at San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum. Their “interactive landscape,” called “teamLab: Continuity,” promised “a wondrous ecosystem of lush imagery drawn from nature and East Asian art.” Animated projections of flowers, fish, and birds drifted across the walls and floor; as visitors moved, the images reacted, creating ephemeral, mutating patterns. Butterflies, when “touched,” faded and crumpled; blossoms and pine needles changed colors, or were swept aside. A woman tried to dodge a school of fish, which pooled and scattered around her boots. Looking around, I figured that the room was stuffed with sensors. (TeamLab is evasive about its technology.) “My hand just went through a tadpole,” a girl behind me said.

