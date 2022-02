As revenue increased in the last quarter, hopes are high that Nvidia will also see profits in the fiscal Q1. Multinational technology company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has announced a strong revenue outlook for the fiscal Q1 after exceeding Wall Street’s target in its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call. According to the announcement on the 16th of February, Nvidia had strong data-center chip sales in the fiscal Q4. Also, revenue was $7.6 billion, higher than the expected $7.42 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.32 vs. analysts’ expectation of $1.22. This represents a 69% jump year-on-year. Nvidia’s stock declined about 2% in after-hours trading following the earnings report. Currently, NVDA is down 2.68% to $258.01 in extended trading hours.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO