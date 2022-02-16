ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian stocks follow Wall St up after Fed inflation comments

Times Daily
 5 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday after Federal Reserve...

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after Federal Reserve policymakers indicated they are leaning toward more decisive action on inflation but set no firm targets. Shanghai and Seoul advanced while Hong Kong declined. Tokyo retreated after Japan's January exports grew less than expected. Oil...
Times Daily

World shares mixed as investors eye Ukraine, inflation

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mixed Monday as investors watched for developments in Ukraine after Russia rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops away from Ukraine's northern border.
Times Daily

US Fed governor opens door to half-point rate hike in March

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Monday that she was open to lifting interest rates by more than the traditional quarter-point at the central bank's next meeting in March.
Times Daily

Shock gas, grocery price hikes spur states to pursue tax relief

Rapidly climbing inflation in the U.S. is accelerating calls from governors and state leaders to provide immediate tax relief to cash-strapped residents facing higher prices on everyday products such as gas, milk, and electricity.
Times Daily

50 years after Nixon visit, US-China ties as fraught as ever

BEIJING (AP) — At the height of the Cold War, U.S. President Richard Nixon flew into communist China's center of power for a visit that, over time, would transform U.S.-China relations and China's position in the world in ways that were unimaginable at the time.
Times Daily

US, Egypt launch group to prepare for COP27 climate summit

CAIRO (AP) — The United States and Egypt launched a joint group Monday to prepare for the U.N. climate change summit in Egypt this year, as a U.S. envoy called for a sharp slash in carbon dioxide emissions by 2030.
Times Daily

EU sanctions 22 Myanmar officials, gas company, over abuses

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on several top officials in Myanmar and on a lucrative state-owned oil and gas company that has helped fund the military that overthrew the country's elected government a year ago.
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

U.S. businesses are now in the driver's seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies.
Bisnow

After Another Developer's Surprise Debt Crisis, China May Open Up To More Foreign Investment

With even seemingly healthy Chinese developers announcing surprise credit crises, the country's real estate market seems less stable than ever. Zhenro Properties Group issued an exchange filing on Friday warning that it may not have enough cash to meet its debt payments and asking creditors to waive default claims should the company fail to redeem a $200M perpetual note on March 5, Bloomberg reports. As recently as Jan. 6, Zhenro was boasting of its financial strength after securing a credit line worth $1.44B from the state-owned Bank of China.
