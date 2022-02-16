ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Peterborough 0-0 Reading: Championship relegation battlers play out stalemate at London Road as Darren Ferguson's men miss the chance to leapfrog their rivals out of the drop zone

By Oliver Salt For Mailonline, Pa Sport
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Peterborough and Reading battled out a 0-0 draw in a crucial Championship relegation clash at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh kicked off two points behind the visitors but in possession of a game in hand - and that was exactly how it stayed on a night when the only winner was Storm Dudley.

Gale force winds were the last thing needed by the two worst defences in the Championship, but two sides who have both leaked 60 goals this term dealt with the challenge admirably to enjoy rare clean sheets.

But a point apiece did little to boost either side's hopes of avoiding the drop into League One or relieving the pressure on rival bosses Darren Ferguson and Veljko Paunovic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yNt54_0eGaTCGM00
Peterborough were held to a 0-0 draw at home to relegation foes Reading on Wednesday night

It was no surprise in such treacherous conditions - in addition to the considerable tension already created by a crucial game - notable chances were in short supply.

Reading goalkeeper Karl Hein reacted well to deny Posh leading scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris a 10th-minute opener before flying across his goal to parry the ball clear following a burst and blast from Nathan Thompson.

Opposite number Steven Benda was just as impressive when keeping out a Tom Ince free-kick just after the half-hour as Reading provided a rare threat while attacking into the teeth of the wind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oJnmt_0eGaTCGM00
Darren Ferguson's men could have leapfrogged their rivals out of the dreaded drop zone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vLJgE_0eGaTCGM00
But the two sides could not be separated in their stalemate at the London Road Stadium
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RJTB1_0eGaTCGM00
Both teams lacked end product when it mattered in front of goal on the night

Hein was beaten six minutes before the break when Jeando Fuchs headed a swirling Hayden Coulson delivery back across the face of goal, but Royals captain Michael Morrison was on hand to head over his own bar with Clarke-Harris waiting to pounce.

Reading were first to threaten after the interval as Tom Holmes headed an Ince cross just wide before Lucas Joao's shot was bravely blocked by Frankie Kent after the Royals frontman wriggled free in the box.

Benda then prevented Yakou Meite from marking his first start of the season with a goal before Posh began to apply the pressure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31hgeX_0eGaTCGM00
Veljko Paunovic's Royals remain two points above Posh in 21st place in the Championship

Joe Ward saw a weak shot cleared off the line by Morrison before Josh Knight headed a Ward free-kick over from close range.

Benda then produced a vital stop to keep out Joao at the other end as both sides tried to no avail to break the deadlock in a frantic finale.

It meant Reading kept their heads above water as they snapped a run of seven successive league defeats, but it was not enough to prevent their fans from calling for the head of boss Paunovic following the final whistle.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Southampton 2-0 Everton: Second-half goals from Stuart Armstrong and Shane Long seal Saints win to keep Frank Lampard's inconsistent Toffees side just four points above the relegation zone

What a difference a week makes. Last Saturday marked delirium for Frank Lampard, yesterday he was served a stern notice of the enormous task on his hands. The side who had thrashed Leeds were brought crashing back down to earth here with a thorough and well-deserved loss to Southampton. Seven...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Reading SACK manager Veljko Paunovic despite winning for the first time in 13 games against Preston... with former England captain Paul Ince taking interim charge

Reading have sacked manager Veljko Paunovic, despite winning 3-2 against Preston this afternoon. Former England captain Paul Ince - whose son Tom is currently on loan with the Royals - will take interim charge along with Reading academy director Michael Gilkes. Paunovic was appointed in August 2020 and led the...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Storm Eunice continues to cause chaos with BLIZZARDS causing EFL games to be called off with frantic efforts to clear the pitch of heavy snow ahead of Blackburn vs Millwall in vain

Storm Eunice took its toll on Saturday's Football League programme as high winds and snow wreaked havoc across the country. The Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Millwall was called off just 45 minutes before kick-off after ground staff had battled valiantly to clear a layer of thick snow from the Ewood Park pitch.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Ferguson
Person
Tom Ince
Person
Josh Knight
Person
Karl Hein
Person
Hayden Coulson
Person
Jeando Fuchs
Person
Frankie Kent
Person
Steven Benda
Daily Mail

Man City 2-3 Tottenham: Harry Kane masterclass stuns league leaders as striker hits 95TH MINUTE winner moments after Riyad Mahrez levelled from the spot as Spurs blow Premier League title race wide open

Five minutes of added time had been played in a crazily beautiful game that had already swung one way and then another when Dejan Kulusevski cut in from the right at the Etihad Stadium and drifted a languid cross into the Manchester City area. Harry Kane was waiting there. Harry...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Preston 2-3 Reading: Lucas Joao double and John Swift goal sets up thrilling victory for Championship strugglers but Royals still sack Veljko Paunovic

Paul Ince, the former England midfielder, has been appointed Reading's caretaker manager after Veljko Paunovic was sacked shortly after seeing his side win a five-goal thriller at Preston. Reading chief executive Dayong Pang confirmed that Paunovic had been told on Friday morning he was to be relieved of his duties.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Brendan Rodgers is unfazed by the mounting pressure over his position at Leicester - with the under-performing Foxes still looking for their first league win of the year

Brendan Rodgers says he is unfazed by the mounting pressure over his position in charge of under-performing Leicester City. The Foxes have suffered a slump in form, without a league win this year, and go into their game against Wolves today closer to the relegation zone than the European places.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Former Arsenal and current Inter Miami defender Kieran Gibbs on how MLS 'is like a different sport', playing with 'humble' Romeo Beckham... and why he is converting half of his salary into Bitcoin

Surgery has wound back the clock on Kieran Gibbs' body. 'I feel a lot more free,' the 32-year-old says on the balcony overlooking Inter Miami's sprawling training complex. If only the knife that fixed the herniated disc in his back could scrape away other reminders of advancing years that surround the defender in Fort Lauderdale.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drop Zone#Stalemate#Gale Force#League One#Royals
Daily Mail

'Not even one Wales player would make England’s XV': Mike Brown says Eddie Jones' side should comfortably get the better of their bitter rivals judging by the opening two rounds of the Six Nations

One of my memories of playing against Wales is the ‘combined XV’ articles that would always be churned out on the week of the game. They would cherry-pick the best players from both sides. During the Warren Gatland era, it would always be a pretty even split of English and Welsh.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

AC Milan fail to beat Serie A's bottom side Salernitana, leaving the door open for city rivals Inter to overtake them at the top of the table

Serie A leaders AC Milan averted a shock defeat to basement club Salernitana on Saturday, with Ante Rebic rescuing a 2-2 draw with a late strike from long range. Milan, who are chasing a first title in 11 years, went ahead in the fifth minute with a strike from Brazilian attacking midfielder Junior Messias after he had been released by full back Theo Hernandez.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Ralf Rangnick holds one-on-one talks with Ronaldo, Fernandes and Pogba with forward keen to be seen as leader... and Man United interim boss is backed to rescue season by ex-players

Ralf Rangnick has turned into the galactico whisperer this week, soothing some of the biggest stars, and some might say egos, in the Manchester United team with his words. One-on-one meetings have been held with Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and others. Marcus Rashford saw him at the end of last week. Rangnick is working his way through the team individual sessions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ilkay Gundogan admits Manchester City 'gave the ball away far too easily' in defeat to Tottenham... while Son Heung-min says it is an 'honour' to play alongside matchwinner Harry Kane

Ilkay Gundogan accused Manchester City of failing to practise what they preached as they crashed at home to Tottenham. Gundogan, the scorer of City's first goal in the five-goal thriller, said Pep Guardiola had drummed into the players before the game the importance of keeping the ball. But instead they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Emmanuel Dennis nods home a late winner to seal crucial three points in their fight for survival as they win for the first time since November and condemn Steven Gerrard's side to back-to-back defeats

A first goal, a first win and, who knows, the first signs of life in Roy Hodgson's attempt to drag Watford back to shore. At long, long last, that sailor - summoned by a mermaid to Vicarage Road - has some wind in his sails. If it feels like an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp hails Mo Salah after he reached 150 goals for the club and said 'no-one' could have imagined he would have scored so many goals so quickly when he first signed

Jurgen Klopp has admitted nobody predicted how quickly Mo Salah would become a Liverpool goalscoring legend after the brilliant Egyptian notched his 150th for the club in yesterday’s 3-1 win against Norwich. Salah was considered a risk by many pundits when Liverpool signed him from Roma for £36milion in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Gary Neville and Gary Lineker lead the tributes to 'brilliant' Harry Kane, with fans hailing him as 'one of the best finishers the Premier League has ever seen' after stunning Man City brace

Gary Neville and Gary Lineker both lauded Harry Kane after his brace guided Tottenham to a shock 3-2 win over Manchester City at the Etihad. The 28-year-old put his side 2-1 up just before the hour mark and then struck the winner five minutes into injury time after Riyad Mahrez's penalty put City on level terms three minutes earlier.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola laments Tottenham defending 'so deep and compact' but admits Antonio Conte's side were lethal on the counter attack in shock win over his Man City side

Pep Guardiola couldn't find fault in his Manchester City stars' performance in a dramatic defeat to Spurs, admitting his frustration at Antonio Conte's defensive setup. Harry Kane rocked the title race by pulling-off a masterclass to outwit the Manchester City defence on Saturday, pulling Spurs ahead in the second-half before heading a 95th minute winner to answer Riyad Mahrez's injury-time spot-kick.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

ROB DRAPER: Harry Kane was back to his clinical best in Tottenham's pulsating win at Man City after being reanimated by Antonio Conte's arrival... Pep Guardiola will be aware the talisman is his only missing piece in an otherwise-perfect jigsaw

When the final extraordinary goal of this pulsating contest went in, Antonio Conte spun 180 degrees, his face a contorted mess of pleasure and victorious aggression, and he ran towards his staff. Still got a turn of pace, Antonio, though it’s doubtful he ever moved that fast when imperiously running midfields in the 1990s.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

DANNY MURPHY: Man City's dramatic defeat by Tottenham underlines why the Premier League title isn't handed out in February... both Pep Guardiola's side and Liverpool would be worthy champions this season

I received a bit of stick when I said last week that the title race wasn’t over. Some felt it was the Liverpool fan in me. But Saturday’s swing underlines why you can’t hand out the Premier League prizes in January or February. Nobody carries on winning every week through a season. Only after 38 games do you get the proper perspective.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Natasha Jonas floors Uruguayan Chris Namus in second round to clinch super-welterweight title... and finally seal world championship after agonising loss to Katie Taylor nine months ago

Natasha Jonas realised her dream of becoming world champion at the third attempt as she captured the vacant WBO female super-welterweight title with a clinical second-round stoppage of Chris Namus. Jonas, who came up agonisingly short in a draw against Terri Harper 18 months ago and lost a narrow decision...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

299K+
Followers
16K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy