Crews in South Dakota are facing the daunting task of burning hundreds of acres of tornado debris before wildfire season starts. Tornadoes hit the southwestern part of the state several times over the last few years. As a result, there’s a lot of debris that has been left behind, especially in Black Hills National Forest. For miles, there’s nothing but snapped trees and uprooted vegetation. In other words, perfect fuel for a blaze.

SPEARFISH, SD ・ 10 DAYS AGO