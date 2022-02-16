Outside the Office With Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger

Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger, who took the job in February 2021, gives himself an A- grade for his first year running the chipmaker. Investors are proving to be tougher graders. No one is faulting the 60-year-old's energy level and ambition. But he's trying to reshape the competitive...
Perhaps Pat Gelsinger knows something investors and traders don’t, because he’s decided that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is worth more money than the Israeli company has been valued at any time in the past 17 years. At $5.4 billion, the Intel Corp. chief executive officer is paying over 35-times...
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger recently sat with Bloomberg Studio 1.0 for an interview in which he expressed an optimistic view of Intel's future while attempting to alleviate the concerns of some shareholders. The interview comes during an Intel investor event, during which shareholders have been given a first-hand look at...
Kirkland-based business software company Acumatica has named John Case, a former corporate vice president at Microsoft Corp., as the company's new CEO. Case, who begins his new role March 1, is replacing Jon Roskill, who will become an adviser with the private equity firm EQT Partners. The firm acquired Acumatica in 2019.
Ever since his arrival after university in 2004, Pawan Passi has worked the phones inside Morgan Stanley, rising to become a chief communicator with investors buying and selling big blocks of stock, a business the bank dominates on Wall Street. Then in November, his chair suddenly went empty at Morgan...
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Patrick Gelsinger took aim at Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) detrimental impact on the environment. What Happened: In an interview with Bloomberg, Gelsinger reiterated his belief that Bitcoin was “bad design, extreme and climate intolerant.”. "A single ledger entry in Bitcoin consumes enough energy to power...
Federal Reserve officials concluded at their January meeting that inflation was running too high, warranting a hike in the benchmark interest rate soon and potentially justifying a faster pace of tightening. “Most participants noted that, if inflation does not move down as they expect, it would be appropriate for the...
While Highmark is known for its Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware and now New York, the overall enterprise of $18 billion in annual revenue is much bigger than that.
Digital-asset firm Castle Island Ventures raised $250 million, the largest amount ever by the four-year-old firm, to target startups involved in building monetary networks, financial services and internet architecture such as web3. Investors in the Castle Island Ventures III fund include endowments, asset managers and family offices, according to the...
Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a list of principles for work at Meta Platforms Inc. in which he calls its employees “Metamates.”. The founder of Facebook, which changed its name in December to reflect a newfound focus on the so-called metaverse, laid out his vision for internal culture in an employee memo he shared on Tuesday. The familiar Move Fast motto remains, joined by Build Awesome Things, Live in the Future, Focus on Long-Term Impact and Be Direct and Respect Your Colleagues.
Morgan Stanley Chief U.S. Strategist Mike Wilson is warning clients that Russian military action on Ukraine would have major economic impacts across the globe. Kailey Leinz and Guy Johnson spoke with Meera Prandit, JPMorgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist, about it on "Bloomberg Markets: America." (Source: Bloomberg)
Privately owned Chinese companies with connections to elite politicians receive extra government subsidies, with the value of those ties increasing over the past decade despite an anti-corruption campaign led by President Xi Jinping, according to new research. Private firms listed on Chinese stock exchanges with board members who attended college...
February 15, 2022, 3:53 PM UTCUpdated onFebruary 15, 2022, 4:06 PM UTC. Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA may seek a capital injection of about 3.5 billion euros ($4 billion), in a reassessment of the cost to stabilize the state-owned lender, according to people familiar with the matter.
Sign up for our new Crypto newsletter and follow @crypto Twitter for the latest news. Bitcoin is testing $40,000, a key psychological level, as the U.S. plan talks with Russia about military intelligence that suggests an imminent Ukraine invasion, which it denies.
Casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp. and online travel booking platform Expedia Group Inc. posted the biggest S&P 500 gains on Monday as concerns over an imminent invasion of the Ukraine eased and Covid-19 continued its retreat. Airlines, however, were not able to hold onto early gains, weighed down by rising oil.
California should not continue contracting with identity-verification software vendor ID.me, the state’s nonpartisan legislative adviser recommended Tuesday, noting concerns about the company’s use of facial recognition software. The California Legislative Analyst's Office, providing advice on Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposal of six new deals with vendors to prevent unemployment...
Six years after launching with grandiose plans to fight “soul-destroying traffic” in many of the biggest and most congested U.S. cities, Elon Musk’s Boring Co. has shifted its focus largely to Nevada and Texas, two states that promise far less of the regulatory barriers it’s run into in other locations.
SoftBank Group Corp. urged a U.S. judge to block Credit Suisse Group AG from conducting a “fishing expedition” in a simmering dispute over the collapse of Greensill Capital. Credit Suisse is seeking internal records from SoftBank as it prepares to file a lawsuit in England to recover losses...
February 15, 2022, 3:49 PM UTCUpdated onFebruary 15, 2022, 8:23 PM UTC. ConocoPhillips is supplying a Bitcoin mining project with natural gas from the Bakken shale of North Dakota in a first for a major U.S. producer. The gas supplied to the pilot project, owned and managed by a third...
Comments / 0