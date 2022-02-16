Outside the Office With Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger

Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a list of principles for work at Meta Platforms Inc. in which he calls its employees “Metamates.”. The founder of Facebook, which changed its name in December to reflect a newfound focus on the so-called metaverse, laid out his vision for internal culture in an employee memo he shared on Tuesday. The familiar Move Fast motto remains, joined by Build Awesome Things, Live in the Future, Focus on Long-Term Impact and Be Direct and Respect Your Colleagues.

