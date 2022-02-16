ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando City signs 2022 draft pick Jack Lynn to contract

By Mike Gramajo, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando City announced Wednesday it signed forward Jack Lynn to a 1-year contract ahead of the 2022 MLS regular season.

The Lions also added option years from 2023-25 .

“We’re thrilled to get Jack signed before the start of the season and are confident that he’s a great fit for the group,” Luiz Muzzi, general manager and executive VP, said in a statement. “We were excited to get him where we did in the draft and have loved the effort and dedication that we’ve seen from him this preseason, as well as how he’s fit into the group already.”

Lynn, 22, was selected as the No. 18 overall pick during the 2022 MLS SuperDraft last month out of Notre Dame.

The forward joined the Lions at the start of preseason and has mostly featured in all of Orlando’s friendly scrimmages, scoring a goal against Minnesota United last month.

As far as Orlando’s other draft picks, Nathan Dossantos (No. 46, Marshall) and Nick Taylor (No. 74, UCF), it’s unclear on whether they’ll sign a deal with Orlando or move on with another team.

With Lynn officially on board heading into the Feb. 27 opener against CF Montreal, coach Oscar Pareja will have more attacking options with the season in full swing, especially heading into the summer months where roster rotations become a common theme for most MLS squads.

Goalkeeper (3) : Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar (Homegrown), Adam Grinwis.

Defenders (9): Kyle Smith, Ruan, João Moutinho, Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel, Antonio Carlos , Michael Halliday (HG), Thomas Williams (HG), Alex Freeman (HG).

Midfielders (7): Jhegson Sebastián Méndez, Andrés Perea, Júnior Urso, Joey DeZart, Wilfredo Rivera (HG), Mauricio Pereyra (Designated), César Araújo (U-22).

Forwards (7): Tesho Akindele, Benji Michel (HG), Silvester van der Water, Alexandre Pato, Facundo Torres (DP), Ercan Kara (DP), Jack Lynn.

