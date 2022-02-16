Mayor Adams weighs letting unvaxxed Kyrie Irving play in Brooklyn: ‘I think the rule is unfair’

In an extraordinary sign that Kyrie Irving may be fully available for the Nets later this year, two major figures, including the one with ultimate power, questioned New York City’s vaccine requirement for hometown pro athletes on Wednesday.

Irving is the only NBA player on either the Nets or Knicks who has refused to take a COVID vaccine, leaving him ineligible for home games and road games at Madison Square Garden, where the Nets visit Wednesday night.

First up was NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who pointed out the bizarre fact that unvaccinated road players are eligible at Barclays and MSG. (In fact, unvaccinated Kings guard Justin Holiday played in Brooklyn Monday night.)

“The oddity of it to me is that it only applies to home players,” Silver said on ESPN. “It just doesn’t quite make sense to me that an away player who is unvaccinated can play in Barclays but a home player can’t.”

Then in an even more consequential move, Mayor Adams signaled that he may be willing to loosen or alter the requirement because it so narrowly affects only Irving.

“I think the rule is unfair,” Adams said Wednesday. “We are saying to out-of-town athletes that they can come in and not be vaccinated, yet New York athletes, you have to be vaccinated...I’m not sure if a Boston fan created this rule, I don’t know,” he joked.

The indoor vaccine requirement was put in place by former Mayor de Blasio, a Boston-area native.

Adams said he was weighing the negative public health consequences of giving Irving a high-profile exception.

“I’m really, really leery of sending the wrong message...To start changing it now, I think it would it send mixed messages,” he said. “I’m struggling with this, just to be honest with you.”

Adams, the former Brooklyn borough president, had previously said he would not soften his predecessor’s various vaccine requirements, including the one covering Irving. His administration recently fired about 1,500 employees for refusing the shot.

This is a developing story, check back for details.