This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Missouri Has Received So Far

By Evan Comen
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0eGaOvIE00 It has now been 61 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of February 15, the U.S. has sent 677,198,225 doses of the vaccine across the country -- equivalent to 206.3% of the U.S. population.

While the initial distribution of the vaccine took longer than federal projections had indicated, in recent months the U.S. has made great leaps in the worldwide race to administer vaccinations -- and some states are faring far better than others. Under the current system, led by the White House COVID-19 Response Team, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sends states limited shipments of the vaccine as well as funding and tasks them with distributing the vaccine in accordance with relatively loose federal guidelines. The distribution of the vaccine is based on the size of the adult population in every state, which -- according to some experts -- can create inequities in states where the spread of COVID-19 is worse and a larger share of the population is at risk.

Missouri has received a total of 10,811,105 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of February 15. Adjusted for population, Missouri has received 176,150.4 vaccines per 100,000 residents -- less than the national average of 206,312.2 vaccines per 100,000 Americans and the 8th fewest of any state.

While Missouri has so far received fewer vaccines per capita than the nation as a whole, the state has a need for vaccines commensurate with the rest of the country. As of February 15, there were 22,378.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in Missouri -- in line with the national rate of 23,476.1 cases per 100,000 Americans and the 15th lowest of all 50 states.

While the federal government distributes vaccines to states, it is up to state governments to administer the vaccine -- creating variations in both the percentage of vaccines that have been administered and the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated. In Missouri, 79.4% of allocated vaccines have been administered to residents, in line with the national average of 80.9% and the 24th smallest share of all states.

The administered vaccines amount to 139.9% of the state population, lower than the 166.9% national figure and the 12th smallest share of all states.

While a majority of Americans remain unvaccinated due to a lack of supply, there are some who have no plans to receive a vaccine at all. According to a survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 64.4% of U.S. adults 18 and over who have not yet received the vaccine will either probably not or definitely not get a COVID-19 vaccine in the future. In Missouri, 73.3% of adults who have not yet received the vaccine report that they will probably not or definitely not get a vaccine in the future, the 15th largest share of any state. The most common reason cited for not wanting a vaccine was being concerned about possible side effects. Other commonly cited reasons include believing they don't need a vaccine, not trusting COVID-19 vaccines, and not trusting the government.

To determine the states getting the most and least vaccines from the federal government, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States were ranked based on the number of vaccines administered as of February 15 per 100,000 residents. Vaccine counts were adjusted for population using one-year data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Data on confirmed COVID-19 cases as of February 15 came from various state and local health departments and were adjusted for population using 2019 ACS data. Data on the percentage of adults who probably will not or definitely will not get a COVID-19 vaccine and their reasons for not getting one came from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, conducted from December 29, 2021 to January 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State Population Vaccines distributed per 100,000 Vaccines administered as % of pop. COVID-19 cases per 100,000
1 Vermont 623,989 268,436 214.3% 16,102
2 Maryland 6,045,680 244,132 188.1% 16,050
3 New Hampshire 1,359,711 235,383 191.5% 21,195
4 Maine 1,344,212 233,576 199.7% 13,963
5 Rhode Island 1,059,361 231,768 199.2% 33,213
6 New Jersey 8,882,190 231,319 184.3% 24,152
7 Hawaii 1,415,872 230,990 195.3% 15,964
8 Massachusetts 6,892,503 230,673 205.1% 23,920
9 Connecticut 3,565,287 228,066 202.6% 19,995
10 Delaware 973,764 222,727 175.6% 26,036
11 Oregon 4,217,737 222,630 175.0% 15,992
12 New York 19,453,561 221,471 192.1% 25,041
13 Pennsylvania 12,801,989 220,439 171.1% 21,284
14 Washington 7,614,893 217,137 179.2% 18,524
15 Virginia 8,535,519 215,847 183.1% 18,823
16 California 39,512,223 213,892 178.6% 22,211
17 West Virginia 1,792,147 211,011 146.1% 26,564
18 Minnesota 5,639,632 209,088 174.1% 24,619
19 Florida 21,477,737 208,160 166.5% 26,777
20 Colorado 5,758,736 203,101 177.1% 22,376
21 Illinois 12,671,821 203,003 170.1% 23,576
22 New Mexico 2,096,829 199,605 177.3% 23,870
23 Texas 28,995,881 199,089 151.0% 22,274
24 South Dakota 884,659 196,465 151.9% 26,307
25 Michigan 9,986,857 196,354 149.9% 23,279
26 North Carolina 10,488,084 195,124 152.1% 24,082
27 Iowa 3,155,070 194,619 155.1% 23,441
28 Kansas 2,913,314 193,832 150.4% 25,958
29 Alaska 731,545 193,290 146.9% 30,683
30 Nebraska 1,934,408 191,588 157.6% 23,297
31 Georgia 10,617,423 190,334 133.9% 22,926
32 South Carolina 5,148,714 189,852 139.2% 27,774
33 Arizona 7,278,717 189,248 156.6% 26,797
34 Arkansas 3,017,804 188,664 134.2% 26,737
35 Wisconsin 5,822,434 187,557 168.2% 26,682
36 Ohio 11,689,100 184,504 146.2% 22,520
37 Utah 3,205,958 184,121 156.9% 28,413
38 Alabama 4,903,185 183,909 123.0% 25,775
39 Kentucky 4,467,673 183,627 140.2% 27,583
40 Indiana 6,732,219 183,118 135.6% 24,722
41 Nevada 3,080,156 180,822 151.3% 21,860
42 Idaho 1,787,065 177,093 131.1% 22,559
43 Missouri 6,137,428 176,150 139.9% 22,378
44 Tennessee 6,829,174 175,601 138.4% 28,788
45 Montana 1,068,778 173,802 142.4% 24,012
46 Oklahoma 3,956,971 173,168 143.2% 25,445
47 Mississippi 2,976,149 173,087 125.1% 26,098
48 North Dakota 762,062 171,149 138.9% 30,821
49 Louisiana 4,648,794 164,634 129.2% 24,721
50 Wyoming 578,759 159,266 125.0% 26,363

States with the Most Fentanyl Deaths

The U.S. is grappling with a drug epidemic. More than 200,000 Americans have died from a fentanyl overdose since 2015. Fentanyl is a dangerous opioid that is up to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More Americans ages 18-45 were killed by fentanyl than any other cause […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWLP

Massachusetts among 17 states linked to listeria outbreaks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is currently investigating two separate listeria outbreaks linked to prepackaged salads. In December, the national public agency announced Fresh Express recalled several brands of its packaged salad products, including: Fresh Express Bowl & Basket Giant Eagle Little Salad Bar Marketside O Organics Signature Farms Simply Nature Weis […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Map: These US states have dropped mask mandates – CDC guidance says it’s too soon

Federal guidance continues to urge Americans to wear masks indoors in most settings to combat the spread of Covid-19, but most US states have dropped such requirements, leaving only a handful of states with broad mandates in place as the pandemic enters its third year.Halfway through February, only four states and Washington DC require masks for most indoor settings, though some of those mandates are set to expire in coming weeks if infections and hospitalisations trend downward.Since January, roughly half of US states have dropped or rolled back masking requirements.California Governor Gavin Newsom let the state’s indoor mask mandate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kristen Walters

Life expectancy is lowest in these U.S. states according to new federal report

Man comforting a woman in the hospital.Cyano66/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released a new report today that provides updated data on the average life expectancy of Americans living in each U.S. state. The data used to compile the report is from 2019 before the current global health emergency became widespread throughout the country.
beckershospitalreview.com

10 states set to see lowest COVID-19 case rates this week: Mayo Clinic model

COVID-19 modeling from Mayo Clinic suggests that the omicron surge will continue to gradually decrease, with a slight bump in the decline, this week. As of Feb. 7, the nation's COVID-19 case rate was 104.8 per 100,000 people. Mayo's modeling suggests this average will fall to 98.4 by Feb. 10 and further drop to 88.6 by Feb. 12, the end of the week.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bay News 9

CDC director on changing mask guidance: 'We're not there yet'

As several blue states move forward with plans to drop mask mandates, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday the agency is exploring the possibility of updating its guidance, but added, “We are not there yet.”. What You Need To Know. CDC Director Dr....
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Over 9.9 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to South Carolina. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

It has now been 61 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of February 17, 684,648,105 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country — equivalent to 208.6% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Hawaii

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 884,477 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 270 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Hawaii, deaths attributable to the […]
HAWAII STATE
Augusta Free Press

USDA confirms highly contagious avian influenza in Virginia

The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a backyard flock of mixed species birds in Fauquier County. This was the first time the disease has been found in Virginia, and poultry owners and industry members alike need to take...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
NBC News

Mississippi had lowest life expectancy in U.S. in 2019, while Hawaii's was highest

The majority of U.S. states with the lowest life expectancies in 2019 were in the South, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report published Thursday. The report, from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics, ranked all 50 states and Washington, D.C., in order of residents' life expectancies in the year before the pandemic took hold. The results showed that Mississippi had the country's lowest life expectancy, at 74.4 years, which was significantly below the national average of 78.8. Hawaii, meanwhile, had the highest: 80.9 years.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Bird flu in the US is low risk to public: CDC

In a follow-up on the recent bird flu infections in wild and domestic birds in the United States (HERE and HERE), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the following statement:. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspective Service (APHIS) announced the first detection...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Lee Merritt is tired of fighting for dead Black people. That’s why he’s running for Texas attorney general

Lee Merritt is fed up with fighting for justice for dead Black people.Jordan Edwards. Atatiana Jefferson. Botham Jean. Marvin Scott. George Floyd. Ahmaud Arbery. Ronald Greene. The high-profile civil rights attorney has made his career in representing a long line of Black men and women who have died as a result of police brutality and racial violence.This last year, he became something of a household name representing the family of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black 25-year-old jogger who was chased through a Georgia neighbourhood and shot dead by three white men in February 2020.But, Mr Merritt says the more high-profile cases...
POLITICS
Missouri Independent

After wearing overalls in the Missouri Senate, GOP lawmaker loses committee spots

A southwest Missouri senator was stripped of most of his committee assignments Wednesday as punishment for wearing overalls to the chamber floor and other alleged violations of decorum. Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, received word of his dismissal from all but one standing and two joint committees on Wednesday just before the Gubernatorial Appointments Committee […] The post After wearing overalls in the Missouri Senate, GOP lawmaker loses committee spots appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
