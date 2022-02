The North Bergen Board of Commissioners at their most recent meeting confirmed the township is applying for a grant that would help fund a community garden in the township. Residents Jina Morano, Hailey Benson and others had been petitioning for the garden at commissioners meetings since October of 2021, complete with an ideal location and a mock-up of the proposed garden between the dead end streets of 71st Street and Columbia Avenue. By November, officials had indicated they were on board and working on it, but said that things wouldn’t begin until after the winter.

NORTH BERGEN, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO