Gordon, Reece dismissed from Bowling Green men's basketball program

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University men’s basketball coach Michael Huger has dismissed guard Myron Gordon and forward Joe Reece from the team, according to a news release from the university on Wednesday.

The players were dismissed from the team “for failure to meet program standards,” according to the release.

“I want to wish Myron and Joe the very best in their future endeavors,” Huger said in a statement. “They have made contributions to our program. At the same time, there are standards of behavior within the framework of our team that we expect to be met by all of our student-athletes. Failure to do so on a consistent basis has resulted in the loss of the privilege of being members of this team.”

The losses of Gordon and Reece are substantial blows to the program, which is on the cusp of missing the Mid-American Conference tournament for the first time since the league re-formatted it to eight participants for the 2021 tournament.

The Falcons have played the majority of the season without starting point guard Kaden Metheny, and guard Caleb Fields has not played all year. Now, Huger will be without an additional starter and his top reserve

Gordon and Reece have been primary, veteran contributors since transferring to Bowling Green over this past offseason.

Reece, a junior who came over from Old Dominion, was Huger’s go-to forward for much of the year alongside top scorer Daeqwon Plowden. The 6-foot-9 Reece was third on the team in scoring with 11.2 points per game, second on the team in rebounding with 5.1 per game, and he shot 53.4 percent from the field to lead all forwards.

He was a mainstay in Bowling Green’s starting lineup, up until the team’s game Feb. 1 at Central Michigan. Reece did not make the trip to Mount Pleasant, Mich., for that game, which BGSU lost 78-74. Reece was not in BGSU’s starting lineup for the four games since.

Reece has one season of eligibility remaining following this season.

Gordon, a graduate transfer who led Samford in scoring last season, was Huger’s sixth man and was second on the team in scoring with 11.3 points per game. He also led BGSU in assists (3.3 per game) and steals (1.5 per game).

The departures of Gordon and Reece throw another element of chaos into a season that is beginning to spiral. The Falcons sustained a record-setting 112-85 defeat to Buffalo in its last outing on Tuesday. The 112 points allowed were the most in program history, breaking the record of 111 that had been held since 1955.

BGSU has lost three games in a row and five of its last six. The Falcons are currently 12-14 overall and 5-10 within the MAC. They are one game back in the loss column from Miami for the No. 8 seed with a rigorous five games remaining on the schedule.

The final two games of the season are against the top two teams in the conference, against No. 1 Ohio (13-2 MAC) on March 1, and at Toledo (12-3) on March 4.

Requests for additional comments from Huger were denied on Wednesday.