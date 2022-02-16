Endorsement: In a changing Boynton Beach, elect Penserga, Cruz and Hedeen

With term limits expiring for Boynton Beach Mayor Steven Grant and two city commissioners, residents can reshape the majority on the five-member city commission. Commissioners are elected to three-year terms with a maximum of two terms.

Greater diversity is needed in the leadership of the third-largest city in Palm Beach County. The city demographics are changing, including a burgeoning Hispanic population (from 12% in 2010 to 16% in 2020), and the death of a 13-year-old boy after a police chase has rocked local government.

For Mayor: Ty Penserga

This city-wide leadership post is a critical choice for Boynton Beach voters, and with four candidates, it’s the most crowded, but the choice is obvious: Ty Penserga, 33, a chemistry teacher, is the best candidate. He is well-qualified given his experience as a two-term commissioner in Seat 4, an office he currently holds, and he has a much better grasp of the issues than his opponents.

Cindy Falco-DiCorrado ignored our interview requests. That may be partly explained by the fact that she was found guilty last week of trespassing and resisting arrest without violence over her refusal to wear a mask at an Einstein Bros. bagel shop. The effectiveness of mask mandates can be up for debate. Lawlessness in a candidate for mayor is not.

The Rev. Bernard Wright did not return a questionnaire but belatedly joined our online interview with mayoral candidates, where he talked over and belittled his rivals. For the first time since the shift to remote interviews at the start of the pandemic, we were forced to mute his microphone so others could talk. Wright lacks the temperament and credibility to effectively lead his city.

Golene Gordon, 48, appears well-intentioned but lacks Penserga’s experience. With his previous experience managing the city budget and helping guide Boynton through the pandemic, Penserga is ready to for more responsibility. The Sun Sentinel recommends Ty Penserga for Boynton Beach mayor.

For Seat 1: Angela Cruz

In this district that roughly includes the city’s southwest area, three candidates seek to replace Commissioner Justin Katz. One of them, Thomas Pomante, did not respond to interview requests or submit a questionnaire sent to his email on file at City Hall. The other two are Angela Cruz, 31, who has extensive local and federal government experience, and Gregory Hartmann, 36, a political newcomer with a voluble personality and sense of urgency about the city’s needs. On balance, Cruz is better prepared.

Cruz has served on the city’s Senior Advisory Board and Community Redevelopment Agency, and is well aware of key city issues. In an interview with the Sun Sentinel Editorial Board, she emphasized prioritizing police and fire spending while keeping taxes low. Both candidates also said they want to hire an in-house city attorney, rather than outsourcing to a Fort Lauderdale firm that billed the city more than $1 million in legal fees in the past year.

In the interview, Hartmann suggested Cruz was too close to developers, having taken campaign contributions from developers and real estate firms. That may be true, but it represents one part of a large campaign fund by local government standards. Cruz not only has the backing of businesses in Boynton, but according to her questionnaire , is endorsed by police and fire unions and many local leaders, including outgoing Commissioner Katz.

For Seat 3: Marit Hedeen

Three people are seeking a seat being vacated by term-limited Commissioner Christina Romelus. Thomas Turkin did not submit a questionnaire or agree to an interview. The others are Courtlandt McQuire, 52, an advertising executive and chair of the city’s Arts Advisory Board, and Marit Hedeen, 51, co-owner of The Butcher and the Bar and co-founder of the Downtown Boynton Coalition, a small business support group.

Voters have two strong choices here. When Hedeen saw that her area of the city lacked street lights, she led a campaign to light up the area, and the city commission is now looking at contractors to install new lights along East Ocean Avenue. In an interview, she said public safety would remain her priority, saying union members have told her the police department is 30% underfunded.

“(People) don’t feel there is a strong enough presence with the police department,” Hedeen said.

McQuire says police and citizens mostly need technology, especially dash cams as in situations such as the death of 13-year-old Stanley Davis , who was riding a motorbike and chased by police. McQuire also has novel ideas to save the city money, such as ending subscription-based and rarely used city software — an idea worth studying.

For her stronger citizen activism, the Sun Sentinel recommends Marit Hedeen for Boynton Beach City Commission Seat 3.

Editorials are the opinion of the Sun Sentinel Editorial Board and written by one of its staff members. The Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson.