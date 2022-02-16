ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

What are TikTok’s new community guidelines?

By Julia Rosier
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

TikTok has grown in popularity since 2016.

The video-focused social networking app has released new community guidelines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mdPnX_0eGaKZDC00
Tik Tok was created by the company ByteDance

What are TikTok's new community guidelines?

TikTok announced an update to their current community guidelines on Feb. 8.

According to TikTok, the app decided to update its guidelines to further support the Tik Tok community and the platform.

The website states that the app is planning to strengthen its dangerous acts and challenge policies, broaden the approach to eating disorders by removing content that promotes them, implement clarity on the types of hateful ideologies that are prohibited such as deadnaming, misgendering, misogyny and conversion therapy promotions, and expand the policies to protect security and reliability.

TikTok also plans to continue to hold itself accountable by releasing new guidelines often and by removing inappropriate content quickly.

What is Tik Tok?

TikTok is a video-focused social networking app owned by the Beijing-based technology company ByteDance and founded by Zhang Yiming.

Created in September 2016, TikTok videos are between 15 and 60 seconds long and range from dances to singing to jokes to stunts.

TikTok is available in over 40 languages and houses over 3 million influencers.

Tik Tok is a video sharing social media platform

Is TikTok banned in the US?

In August 2020, former President Donald Trump signed an executive order attempting to ban TikTok transactions in 45 days if it was not sold by ByteDance.

That same month, Trump signed another executive order giving ByteDance another 90 days to sell its US business.

He believed the app to be a threat to national security.

In September 2020, TikTok filed a lawsuit against Trump, and in June 2021, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to revoke the Trump administration ban on TikTok.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
CNET

Facebook, now Meta, revamps its values

Facebook changed its name to Meta in October to reflect its focus on the creation of virtual spaces where people can work, play and socialize in what's known as the metaverse. Now the social media giant is revamping its values. In a note to Facebook employees, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Networking#Www Facebook Com Thesunus
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

Mark Zuckerberg tearfully announces Facebook's pivot to video... again

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
BUSINESS
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Social Media App You Should Delete Immediately Because It Shares Your Data The Most

Before you assume Facebook is the one and only social media app that should be deleted ASAP if data sharing is your concern, we regret to inform you that there are a few others that belong in the sketchy category. Social media will always provide an amazing distraction, as well as a way of connecting, but several platforms are taking advantage of users’ loyalty and the data that are willing to share with the public. If privacy is an issue for you, experts agree: this is the one social media app you should delete immediately because it shares your data the most.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons Why Facebook Is Starting to Lose Users

Even if you've never used it, you know about Facebook. It's one of the largest social media networks in the world, existing in nearly every country. For a long time, it seemed the site could do no wrong, going from strength to strength. Now, for the first time in Facebook's...
INTERNET
BGR.com

How to turn off the iMessage typing bubble so no one knows you’re typing

Apple’s iMessage is incredibly popular and is arguably one of the more popular chat applications around today. However, because Apple doesn’t provide us with usage details in the way that Facebook and Snapchat do, the full scope of iMessage’s popularity remains unclear. What is clear, however, is that iMessage’s seeming ubiquity doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best chat application available. In fact, there’s no denying that iMessage’s suite of features woefully lags behind features that have been available on apps like WhatsApp and Snapchat for years.
INTERNET
SlashGear

Facebook Messenger will tell you if someone screenshots your disappearing message

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a major new feature for Facebook Messenger, one that will significantly improve privacy on the platform: Notifications when someone screenshots your disappearing messages in a Secret Conversation secured with end-to-end encryption. 19 STUDIO/Shutterstock. “New update for end-to-end encrypted Messenger chats so you get a notification...
INTERNET
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
327K+
Followers
8K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy