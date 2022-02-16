TikTok has grown in popularity since 2016.

The video-focused social networking app has released new community guidelines.

Tik Tok was created by the company ByteDance

What are TikTok's new community guidelines?

TikTok announced an update to their current community guidelines on Feb. 8.

According to TikTok, the app decided to update its guidelines to further support the Tik Tok community and the platform.

The website states that the app is planning to strengthen its dangerous acts and challenge policies, broaden the approach to eating disorders by removing content that promotes them, implement clarity on the types of hateful ideologies that are prohibited such as deadnaming, misgendering, misogyny and conversion therapy promotions, and expand the policies to protect security and reliability.

TikTok also plans to continue to hold itself accountable by releasing new guidelines often and by removing inappropriate content quickly.

What is Tik Tok?

TikTok is a video-focused social networking app owned by the Beijing-based technology company ByteDance and founded by Zhang Yiming.

Created in September 2016, TikTok videos are between 15 and 60 seconds long and range from dances to singing to jokes to stunts.

TikTok is available in over 40 languages and houses over 3 million influencers.

Tik Tok is a video sharing social media platform

Is TikTok banned in the US?

In August 2020, former President Donald Trump signed an executive order attempting to ban TikTok transactions in 45 days if it was not sold by ByteDance.

That same month, Trump signed another executive order giving ByteDance another 90 days to sell its US business.

He believed the app to be a threat to national security.

In September 2020, TikTok filed a lawsuit against Trump, and in June 2021, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to revoke the Trump administration ban on TikTok.

