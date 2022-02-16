ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State “Thon” set for this weekend

Dance marathon benefits children and families impacted by childhood cancer. Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 9:30 am and 7:30 pm on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website...

Centre Daily

Live updates: What to know and what’s happening on Day 2 of Penn State Thon

After the pandemic created a mostly at-home Penn State Thon last year, the 46-hour event is officially underway at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon — the largest student-run philanthropy in the world — started Friday evening and is marking its 50th anniversary. More...
PENN, PA
WETM

THON Weekend 2022 will require vax proof or negative COVID-19 test

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For Penn State’s THON Weekend 2022, there will be new mitigation efforts against COVID-19, including proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test for spectators. On Feb. 18 through 20, students, volunteers and Four Diamonds families will join together in Penn...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Scranton Times

Penn State Scranton students headed to THON

Penn State Scranton seniors Deyniel Desarden-Ruperto and Natalie Schield open a banner unveiling the $16,120.60 amount of money Penn State Scranton students raised for THON during a send-off ceremony at the college in Dunmore on Thursday. Both Desarden-Ruperto and Schield are representing Penn State Scranton at the annual THON dance marathon fundraiser Friday through Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park.
SCRANTON, PA
WTAJ

Penn State Blue-White game set for spring 2022

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State football’s Blue-White Game has been set for April 23 at 2 p.m. Admission to the game is free and the parking lot will open at 9 a.m. The Blue-White game is the unofficial annual spring reunion, completing the 15 spring practice sessions. The game will air on the […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX43.com

THON 2022: Here's how to watch live and help celebrate 50 years of the Penn State Dance Marathon

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Penn State Dance Marathon (THON™) will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its annual 46-hour no-sitting no-sleeping dance marathon, with over 16,500 student volunteers supporting the fight against childhood cancer on February 18-20, 2022 at the Bryce Jordan Center. Over 600 students will stand for 46 hours to show support for children battling cancer and their families. Student volunteers work year-round to raise both funds and awareness while building relationships with families impacted by childhood cancer.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Sue Paterno Discusses Love For Penn State, THON’s 50th Anniversary, Family’s Legacy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In less than 24 hours, students at Penn State University will pack the Bryce Jordan Center for the 50th anniversary of THON. One of Penn State’s most notable alumna will be there, supporting the largest student-run philanthropy in the world. Sue Paterno welcomed Eyewitness News into her home to talk about her love for Penn State, her volunteer work, and the Paterno legacy. CBS3: You are a huge supporter of the Special Olympics. Why is Special Olympics so dear to your heart? Paterno: “It’s the love. They love us, we love them. They love all the volunteers, they love the...
PENN, PA
WGAL

Penn State's THON kicks off at Bryce Jordan Center

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State's THON got underway Friday evening in State College. Hundreds of dancers and volunteers are gathered at the Bryce Jordan Center, where they will stay on their feet for 46 hours straight to raise money for pediatric cancer research and support children and families affected by childhood cancer.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Penn State DuBois hair auction raises $12k for THON

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State DuBois raised over $12,000 at the Dancer Sendoff and Hair Auction on Feb. 9, where volunteers cut their hair in support of THON. In total, the event raised $12,455. With the new proceeds, Penn State DuBois has surpassed its THON goal of $25,000; they currently have raised $25,355, according […]
DUBOIS, PA
Centre Daily

Everything you need to know about Penn State’s Thon: How to donate, watch, attend & more

A Penn State tradition like no other — the largest student-run philanthropy in the world — is returning Friday for its 50th anniversary. The Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, known affectionately as “Thon,” will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday and run nonstop through 4 p.m. Sunday. For 46 straight hours, more than 650 dancers — and countless student volunteers — will stay on their feet inside the Bryce Jordan Center until colorful balloons rain down, signifying the end.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
CBS Philly

Celebrating 50 Years, $190 Million Raised By THON At Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) — For decades, Penn State students have been raising money to help fight childhood cancer. On Friday, students will celebrate the 50th anniversary of THON, which started back in 1973. Allison Gettler is incredibly thankful for THON. “I really appreciate everything they continuously do year after year,” Gettler said. Her son, Carter, has a rare type of pediatric cancer. Their family receives emotional and financial support through Four Diamonds, funded by student volunteers at Penn State. “Besides for us, the financial assistance, but Carter personally, the child life specialist that he still has to use every time he goes in...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Riverworks hosts 2022 Buffalo Whiskey Riot festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saturday night, many people got to try various types of whiskies, among other things during this year’s Buffalo Whiskey Riot. There were more than 200 types of whiskies at the event, which returned after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. It has been described as the “ultimate whiskey festival experience.” People […]
BUFFALO, NY
