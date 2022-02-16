Penn State “Thon” set for this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In less than 24 hours, students at Penn State University will pack the Bryce Jordan Center for the 50th anniversary of THON. One of Penn State’s most notable alumna will be there, supporting the largest student-run philanthropy in the world. Sue Paterno welcomed Eyewitness News into her home to talk about her love for Penn State, her volunteer work, and the Paterno legacy. CBS3: You are a huge supporter of the Special Olympics. Why is Special Olympics so dear to your heart? Paterno: “It’s the love. They love us, we love them. They love all the volunteers, they love the...

PENN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO