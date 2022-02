Two Point Studios has released the first in a new series of course reveal videos for Two Point Campus. This first entry introduces us to the Archaeology Course. Students enrolled in this course will take on a range of challenges to uncover Artifacts using shovels, brushes, and metal detectors. Players will need to ensure that their students and staff are trained well for this course, as the better trained they are, the better the stuff they will dig up.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO