Pop Culture Happy Hour

My mother was less knowledgeable about pop culture than anyone I ever knew. I love her dearly and miss her very much. When I needed a haircut, she would often refer to what she thought was the Beatles or the Monkees. “You’re going to look like one of those old Beetle bugs,” she would say. I didn’t know if she was saying that I was beginning to look like John, George, Ringo or Paul or like a German-made car.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO