ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Pop Culture Happy Hour

NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our current era chock-full of headline-making scammers, Anna Delvey is one of these splashiest. Several years ago, she posed as an heiress and conned a whole bunch of wealthy people out of their money before ultimately spending time in prison. And now her schemes have been dramatized in "Inventing Anna,"...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Ringer

Anna Delvey, the Fake Heiress: A Pop Culture History Lesson

Juliet Litman and Jodi Walker recap the story of Anna Delvey, a fake heiress who scammed her friends, restaurants, and banks out of money, ahead of the premiere of the Netflix show Inventing Anna. Hosts: Juliet Litman and Jodi Walker. Producer: Kaya McMullen.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Dislikes George Clooney? Marry Me Star Allegedly Distanced Herself From Amal’s Husband

Jennifer Lopez doesn't allegedly like Ben Affleck's friend and director, George Clooney. Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney have not always gotten along. In October, there were reports suggesting that the A-listers did not have a wonderful time working together in the movie Out of Sight. Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Enjoy Her...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie reveals break from Today Show with new post

Savannah Guthrie has become a beloved figure on morning television, so her fans understandably noticed when she took to social media to reveal that she would be absent from TV for a bit. The Today star took to Instagram to relish in the fact that she would have an extended...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Garner
Person
Anna Chlumsky
Person
Shonda Rhimes
soapoperanetwork.com

Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama ‘Good Sam’

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theranos#Millennials#Happy Hour#Pop Culture#New York Magazine#Npr#Q A#Russian#German#Manhattan Magazine
blavity.com

Mo'Nique Said Tyler Perry Asked To Meet With Her Only If She Apologized For Her Blackballing Accusations

Mo'Nique is still on the outs with Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry years after their infamous Precious debacle for their alleged role in her being blackballed in Hollywood. The Academy Award winner opens up about where the three currently stand in her appearance on Turnt Out With TS Madison and clears the air on some misconceptions that came from their interaction.
CELEBRITIES
NPR

A machine turns Black people white in the musical 'Black No More'

A new musical inspired by a satirical Afro-futurist novel called. , opens off-Broadway Tuesday, presented by the New Group. Set during the Depression, both the book and the musical examine race in America with an outrageous plot device – an inventor comes up with a machine that turns Black people white.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston pays heartbreaking tribute after death of close friend

Jennifer Aniston has shared a heartbreaking tribute to talent manager Chris Huvane who died by suicide on 6 February. Chris died following a years-long battle with mental illness. He was a partner at Management 360, managing the careers of the likes of Salma Hayek, Milo Ventimiglia and Kirsten Dunst. "We...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Joe Rogan podcast vanishes from Spotify

The Joe Rogan Experience has disappeared from Spotify, with users unable to access it from the streaming giant’s website, iPhone app and Android app.It is not clear why the hugely popular podcast is down, though it comes amid controversy surrounding Spotify’s flagship show.The show briefly disappeared on Friday, with Spotify blaming technical issues. The Independent has contacted Spotify for more information on the latest outage.The online streaming service secured exclusive rights to Rogan’s podcast last year in a deal reported to be worth more than $100 million.Several high profile artists recently pulled their music from Spotify, including Neil Young and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
Gainesville Times

Column: Sometimes less is more in understanding pop culture

My mother was less knowledgeable about pop culture than anyone I ever knew. I love her dearly and miss her very much. When I needed a haircut, she would often refer to what she thought was the Beatles or the Monkees. “You’re going to look like one of those old Beetle bugs,” she would say. I didn’t know if she was saying that I was beginning to look like John, George, Ringo or Paul or like a German-made car.
MUSIC
People

Chloé Lukasiak Says She Feels 'Free' After Confirming Her Relationship with Brooklinn Khoury

Chloé Lukasiak is opening up about her relationship with Brooklinn Khoury. After months of speculation, the actress and dancer, 20, seemingly confirmed last October that she was dating the social media influencer by simply captioning a photo on Instagram with a single black heart. She later made it official by posting a tribute for their one-year anniversary in December.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
People

Tom Holland's Mom Once Called Spider-Man Producers Because He Wasn't Getting Enough 'Toilet Breaks'

Tom Holland may be one of the most famous young actors in Hollywood, but that doesn't mean his mom won't make a few phone calls on his behalf!. During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 25, shared a hilarious story, recalling the time his mom secretly phoned producers about giving him an adequate amount of bathroom breaks while filming one of the early Spider-Man films.
CELEBRITIES
NPR

Araya's new album 'Ethos' meets at the intersection of R&B and electronic

ARAYA: (Singing) One, two, three, four. That was me for a century more. I could be more. I, I could be more. I... SIMON: A raw, colorful place filled with electronic and R&B influences. He's out with his new album, "Ethos," and it explores love, heartbreak, self-discovery among many human experiences. Araya joins us now from Brooklyn. Thanks so much for being with us.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IndieWire

Francis Ford Coppola ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ About Money as He Drops $120 Million on ‘Megalopolis’

Click here to read the full article. Say what you will about Francis Ford Coppola, but the man has no problem betting on himself. Since founding his American Zoetrope production company in 1969, he has blazed trails for filmmakers trying to make studio-sized projects outside of the Hollywood system, both in terms of his willingness to spend his own money on his films and his work empowering other independent filmmakers. He then decided to enter the wine business and built an empire of vineyards that made him much more money than his films ever did. Now, at the age of...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy