Pop Culture Happy Hour

In our current era chock-full of headline-making scammers, Anna Delvey is one of these splashiest. Several years ago, she posed as an heiress and conned a whole bunch of wealthy people out of their money before ultimately spending time in prison. And now her schemes have been dramatized in "Inventing Anna,"...
Juliet Litman and Jodi Walker recap the story of Anna Delvey, a fake heiress who scammed her friends, restaurants, and banks out of money, ahead of the premiere of the Netflix show Inventing Anna. Hosts: Juliet Litman and Jodi Walker. Producer: Kaya McMullen.
Jennifer Lopez doesn't allegedly like Ben Affleck's friend and director, George Clooney. Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney have not always gotten along. In October, there were reports suggesting that the A-listers did not have a wonderful time working together in the movie Out of Sight. Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Enjoy Her...
Savannah Guthrie has become a beloved figure on morning television, so her fans understandably noticed when she took to social media to reveal that she would be absent from TV for a bit. The Today star took to Instagram to relish in the fact that she would have an extended...
Lindsay Lohan is notoriously private but delighted fans over the weekend by giving a rare insight into her family life. The Mean Girls actress took to Instagram to share a sweet video of herself doting over her baby niece. In the image, Lindsay was pictured lying down on the floor of the kitchen while playing with her niece.
Robin Roberts often shares glimpses of her personal life away from Good Morning America on social media, and most recently posted a look at her snow-covered garden in Connecticut, where she lives during the weekends with her long-term partner Amber Laign. However, while fans know a lot about the star,...
Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
Sharon Stone took to social media to reveal that she'd had a difficult past couple of weeks after a heartbreaking loss in the family. She revealed with her latest Instagram post that she'd lost her dog Joe Stone two weeks ago and finally found the strength to share the news.
Mo'Nique is still on the outs with Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry years after their infamous Precious debacle for their alleged role in her being blackballed in Hollywood. The Academy Award winner opens up about where the three currently stand in her appearance on Turnt Out With TS Madison and clears the air on some misconceptions that came from their interaction.
A new musical inspired by a satirical Afro-futurist novel called. , opens off-Broadway Tuesday, presented by the New Group. Set during the Depression, both the book and the musical examine race in America with an outrageous plot device – an inventor comes up with a machine that turns Black people white.
Jennifer Aniston has shared a heartbreaking tribute to talent manager Chris Huvane who died by suicide on 6 February. Chris died following a years-long battle with mental illness. He was a partner at Management 360, managing the careers of the likes of Salma Hayek, Milo Ventimiglia and Kirsten Dunst. "We...
The Joe Rogan Experience has disappeared from Spotify, with users unable to access it from the streaming giant’s website, iPhone app and Android app.It is not clear why the hugely popular podcast is down, though it comes amid controversy surrounding Spotify’s flagship show.The show briefly disappeared on Friday, with Spotify blaming technical issues. The Independent has contacted Spotify for more information on the latest outage.The online streaming service secured exclusive rights to Rogan’s podcast last year in a deal reported to be worth more than $100 million.Several high profile artists recently pulled their music from Spotify, including Neil Young and...
My mother was less knowledgeable about pop culture than anyone I ever knew. I love her dearly and miss her very much. When I needed a haircut, she would often refer to what she thought was the Beatles or the Monkees. “You’re going to look like one of those old Beetle bugs,” she would say. I didn’t know if she was saying that I was beginning to look like John, George, Ringo or Paul or like a German-made car.
Chloé Lukasiak is opening up about her relationship with Brooklinn Khoury. After months of speculation, the actress and dancer, 20, seemingly confirmed last October that she was dating the social media influencer by simply captioning a photo on Instagram with a single black heart. She later made it official by posting a tribute for their one-year anniversary in December.
Tom Holland may be one of the most famous young actors in Hollywood, but that doesn't mean his mom won't make a few phone calls on his behalf!. During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 25, shared a hilarious story, recalling the time his mom secretly phoned producers about giving him an adequate amount of bathroom breaks while filming one of the early Spider-Man films.
Actress Dana Delany is sharing how friend Bob Saget's death taught her to be extra cautious when dealing with a recent injury. The star, who was a good friend of Saget's for over 30 years, took to Twitter Friday showing off a black eye she got after falling down a staircase.
ARAYA: (Singing) One, two, three, four. That was me for a century more. I could be more. I, I could be more. I... SIMON: A raw, colorful place filled with electronic and R&B influences. He's out with his new album, "Ethos," and it explores love, heartbreak, self-discovery among many human experiences. Araya joins us now from Brooklyn. Thanks so much for being with us.
Click here to read the full article. Say what you will about Francis Ford Coppola, but the man has no problem betting on himself. Since founding his American Zoetrope production company in 1969, he has blazed trails for filmmakers trying to make studio-sized projects outside of the Hollywood system, both in terms of his willingness to spend his own money on his films and his work empowering other independent filmmakers. He then decided to enter the wine business and built an empire of vineyards that made him much more money than his films ever did. Now, at the age of...
