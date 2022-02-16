ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Michigan online gambling operators report $155.9 million in January revenue

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternet casino gaming and sports betting operators in Michigan reported a combined $155.92 million in revenue in January, the Michigan Gaming Control Board reported Wednesday. Results were down 0.4% compared to December. Internet gaming made up $121.24 million of the total gross receipts, with internet sports betting making up...

www.detroitnews.com

The Ann Arbor News

Mike Tyson launches cannabis line across Michigan

MARSHALL, MI – Legendary boxer Mike Tyson’s cannabis line Tyson 2.0, will be launching across Michigan this year. The cannabis line will be available across Michigan through an exclusive cultivation partnership with Common Citizen, the state’s largest cannabis operator. Common Citizen’s farm is located in Marshall.
MARSHALL, MI
WYTV.com

Ohio gambling reports record highs for revenue

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Gamblers spent more than $171 million at the state’s 11 racinos and casinos in January. The previous January record was $167 million in 2020. Last year’s revenue dropped to $153 million because of COVID-19. Hollywood Mahoning Valley in Austintown reported $11.6 million in slot machine...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
CBS Baltimore

Gaming Revenues From Maryland Casinos Top $153 Million In January

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s casinos raked in more than $153 million in gaming revenue in January, a nearly 20% increase compared to the same time last year, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission said Monday. More than $62 million of those revenues, or roughly 40%, were contributed to the state’s coffers. That’s an increase of more than $8.5 million, or 15.8%, compared to the approximately $54 million contributed to the state in January of 2021. The state’s six casinos generated over $45 million for Maryland’s Education Trust Fund (ETF), which is $6.2 million or 16% more than the ETF contributions during the same period last year, according to the gaming commission. Leading the way with casino revenues was MGM National Harbor, which generated $67 million. That’s $16.5 million (or nearly 33%) more than January 2021. Next up was Live! Casino & Hotel with $54.6 million in revenues, an increase of more than $6.8 million compared to the same time last year. Coming in third was Horseshoe Casino with $16 million, $2.3 million more than January 2021. Hollywood Casino ($6.6 million), Ocean Downs Casino ($4.9 million) and Rocky Gap Casino ($4.3) million combined to generate the rest of gaming revenues last month.
MARYLAND STATE
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Miami Herald

Couple turns $2 lottery ticket into $316 million Powerball win in Wisconsin

A “WINSconsin” couple has claimed a $316.3 million prize in the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot in history, lottery officials announced. The Madison couple, Tammy and Cliff Webster, bought their $2 ticket earlier this year and won in a Jan. 5 drawing, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Lottery.
LOTTERY
99.1 WFMK

What Michigan City Remains Among the Nation’s Most Violent?

What Michigan city remains among the nation's most violent big cities? Ans: Detroit. This is based on FBI statistics that date back to Sept. of 2021. Assaults, shootings, and homicides are on the rise across the entire country. According to the Detroit News:. in 2020, 14,370 violent crimes-which include assault,...
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

Inside Old Michigan Saloons, Early 1900s

In the past we Michiganders have been subjected to critics who claim we are one of the most 'drunken' states in the nation. Sometimes we appear in the Top Ten, thanks to having a couple of “Big Ten” universities...and we all know about that. Aside from college students,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Rivian's planned Georgia EV plant sparks local environmental scrutiny

Residents near the planned $5 billion Rivian electric vehicle factory east of Atlanta have hired an environmental attorney to look at potential legal challenges, but they face long odds. Local officials will vote in the coming weeks on rezoning the 2,000-acre property for industrial use. That would be one of...
ATLANTA, GA
Detroit News

Detroit casinos report $100.9M in revenue for January 2022

Detroit's three casinos netted $100.9 million in revenue in January, the Michigan Gaming Control Board reported Tuesday. Table games and slots generated $98.97 million in revenue while retail sports betting produced $1.93 million. The figures do not include revenue from online gaming and sports betting, which is reported separately. For...
DETROIT, MI
KTLA

A good year for casinos? During a pandemic? Bet on it

When the going gets tough, the tough go to casinos. That’s the takeaway from news that the U.S. gambling industry had its highest-grossing year ever in 2021, with a record $53 billion in revenue. That’s up more than 20% from 2019 and blew right past the COVID-impacted $30 billion earned in 2020. Bill Miller, chief […]
GAMBLING

