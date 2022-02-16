Michigan online gambling operators report $155.9 million in January revenue

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s casinos raked in more than $153 million in gaming revenue in January, a nearly 20% increase compared to the same time last year, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission said Monday. More than $62 million of those revenues, or roughly 40%, were contributed to the state’s coffers. That’s an increase of more than $8.5 million, or 15.8%, compared to the approximately $54 million contributed to the state in January of 2021. The state’s six casinos generated over $45 million for Maryland’s Education Trust Fund (ETF), which is $6.2 million or 16% more than the ETF contributions during the same period last year, according to the gaming commission. Leading the way with casino revenues was MGM National Harbor, which generated $67 million. That’s $16.5 million (or nearly 33%) more than January 2021. Next up was Live! Casino & Hotel with $54.6 million in revenues, an increase of more than $6.8 million compared to the same time last year. Coming in third was Horseshoe Casino with $16 million, $2.3 million more than January 2021. Hollywood Casino ($6.6 million), Ocean Downs Casino ($4.9 million) and Rocky Gap Casino ($4.3) million combined to generate the rest of gaming revenues last month.

