ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Solar-Constitution

news-shield.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolar opponents say Wisconsin Constitution bars leases, ask regulators to toss permit...

www.news-shield.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Mother of Daunte Wright: 'White woman tears' trump justice

Katie Wright, the mother of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, slammed the sentencing of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, arguing that the judge was swayed by "white woman tears." Potter was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison and supervised release for fatally shooting Daunte Wright in April 2021. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
CBS News

Biden convinced Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

President Biden said he’s convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine. Moscow maintains it has no plans to invade. Mr. Biden said until there's military action, the door remains open to a diplomatic solution to diffuse the threat. Holly Williams reports.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invenergy#Leases#Wisconsin Constitution
CNN

Zelensky: Make potential sanctions on Russia public, before a possible invasion

(CNN) — Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday sanctions on Russia should be made public before a possible invasion of Ukraine occurs, as tensions between western nations and Russia continue to intensify. Zelensky told CNN's Chief International Anchor in a one-on-one interview at the Munich Security Conference that he...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy