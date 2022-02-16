ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 teams that may try and sign Marcus Williams away from the Saints

By John Sigler
 3 days ago
We’re continuing our series looking at suitors for top New Orleans Saints free agents with Marcus Williams (check here for a similar survey on Terron Armstead’s possible landing spots), who had another great season in black and gold while playing on the franchise tag. The Saints could tag Williams again in 2022, but the deadline is fast approaching and it may not be cost-prohibitive for them. Hopefully New Orleans is able to pay Williams what he’s worth. If not, he’ll have a lot of offers in free agency. And the purpose of this exercise is to figure out where those offers may come from.

It’s the difference between looking at an old-timey map with “here there be monsters” scrawled in the margins and knowing exactly which depths that great white sharks, vampire squid, and leopard seals prowl. It’s one thing to say that Williams will get a lot of attention if he becomes a free agent. It’s something else to scout the league and identify which teams may try and sign him. Let’s evaluate the options:

Detroit Lions

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Williams’ old position coach is now the defensive coordinator in Detroit, so of course a reunion with Aaron Glenn makes sense. Both of the Lions’ starting safeties (Tracy Walker and Dean Marlowe) are headed for free agency, so bringing in Williams on a clean slate is an appealing idea. Detroit isn’t in a particularly healthy cap situation with just $10.9 million in effective cap space for 2022, but they could get creative and fit a big contract with Williams on the books if they’re motivated to do so.

The Lions certainly need to start establishing some sort of identity in Dan Campbell’s second season. There isn’t much to hang their hats on after a 3-13-1 season, so investing in Williams while drafting a playmaking defensive lineman (Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson have both been popular picks in mock drafts) early on could juice up the front and back ends of their defense. That might be what’s needed to get them on the right track.

Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are another team not exactly flush with cap space, but who might see an investment in Williams as a pivotal move for their offseason. Starters Anthony Harris and Rodney McLeod are both on the wrong side of 30, and 2020 draft pick K’Von Wallace might not be seen as a factor by a new defensive coordinator. If they want to make a splash, they could structure Williams’ contract creatively and fit it under the cap, even if they only have about $12.8 million in effective cap space right now. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been almost as eager as his Saints counterpart Mickey Loomis in using contract restructures to free up resources.

Williams boasts the kind of range that teams covet in the NFL. He can cover the field from one sideline to the other and rarely makes mistakes. He’d be a prime candidate to spearhead first-year Eagles coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s defense, providing veteran experience on the back end and freeing up Gannon and his assistants to coach up the cornerbacks. They’ll need a replacement for Steven Nelson, which makes an easy avenue to attack with one of their three first-round picks in this year’s draft.

Houston Texans

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston had one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL last year — it just wasn’t emphasized that much because they had a run defense that was too easy for opponents to target (facing the second-most rushing attempts and yielding the second-most rushing yards and touchdown runs). Adding a complete player like Williams, who has missed just 13 tackles across the last two seasons, would improve both areas.

You just have to wonder if the Texans have the money. They’ve got just over $4.5 million in effective cap space, though they can free up $24 million or more by trading Deshaun Watson. The quarterback’s trade request still stands, but so do the 22 allegations of sexual misconduct against him. If they do move Watson, Houston immediately becomes big players in free agency, and a blue-chip player like Williams would solve many of their problems.

New York Jets

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets got bullied on defense last season. They gave up the third-most passing yards across the league and weren’t able to respond with many positive plays of their own by intercepting the second-fewest passes. They badly need a playmaker at safety. They’ve already traded away one top draft pick in Jamal Adams, and now they could choose to move on from Marcus Maye too. It’s a mess.

So Williams is exactly the sort of player Jets coach Robert Saleh should want captaining his defense. Williams’ steady presence would cut down on mistakes in the secondary and bring some much-needed playmaking ability. And they can afford his services (and then some) with more than $35.1 million in effective cap space. They signed Sheldon Rankins last year to help get their defensive front right. Maybe they double down and get Williams to help fix the secondary, too.

Indianapolis Colts

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts’ cap situation is going to be in flux — they’ve got more than $35.8 million to spend right now, but that’s before they find a way to offload Carson Wentz’s contract — but they should still be players in free agency. And they could really use stability at free safety. Three different players saw 300-plus snaps in that alignment for the Colts in 2021, and none of them (34-year-old Andrew Sendejo, veteran backup George Odum, and 2020 draft pick Julian Blackmon) did much to write home about.

And Indianapolis adding Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator makes for an easy fit for Williams. Bradley specializes in defensive packages that require an effective single-high safety to patrol the deepest reaches of the field, though his overreliance on Cover 3 looks has become a common criticism. The good news is Dennis Allen’s tendencies match some of Bradley’s so Williams has experience running the coverages he’ll be installing with the Colts. Adding an impact defender like Williams would certainly help their secondary.

On3.com

Washington Commanders announce death of legendary running back

Former Washington Hall-of-Fame wide running back Charley Taylor, who was an eight-time Pro Bowler passed away on Saturday afternoon, the Washington Commanders announced. He spent his entire 14-year career playing running back and wide receiver for Washington. Taylor was the third overall pick of the 1964 NFL Draft after playing college football for Arizona State.
NFL
SB Nation

These 4 teams are a Matthew Stafford-style trade away from the Super Bowl

The Buccaneers and Rams drew up the blueprint. Going all-in on a win-now philosophy works in the NFL — assuming you have the rest of a winning team established. It’s built off the abundantly clear football reality that teams now have to have an elite quarterback to win a Super Bowl.
NFL
