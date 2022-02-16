ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: UEFA Champions League | Roberto Firmino Headed Goal Puts Liverpool Ahead Against Inter Milan

By Damon Carr
 3 days ago
After enduring a tough match so far, Liverpool have taken the lead at the San Siro through a lovely header from Roberto Firmino. Despite Inter Milan giving the Reds plenty of scares, it is the away side that open the scoring.

What has been a tense last 16 tie between Inter Milan and Liverpool having experience is key to any team. The Reds have that in abundance. Jurgen Klopp made a flurry of changes, one of which was Bobby Firmino.

The away side were able to ride out the pressure from the Italian side and it was the visitors that took the lead. An Andy Robertson corner met the near post run from Firmino, who placed a beautiful glanced header into the far corner, out of reach for the keeper.

The goal from the Brazilian has Liverpool taking a huge leap to the Quarter Finals of the Champions League. A competition that is just made for a club like Liverpool.

