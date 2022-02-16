ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Woman allegedly used PPP loan to hire hitman

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Cameron Jenkins
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00REj4_0eGaD7Mc00

( The Hill ) — A Florida woman was placed under arrest and is facing charges after police say she used funds from a COVID-19-era Paycheck Protection Program loan to hire a hitman.

Authorities in Miami say Jasmine Martinez, 33, used part of a $15,000 PPP loan to pay a hitman who allegedly shot and killed Le’Shonte Jones, 24, in front of her home last year.

Martinez reportedly received the loan on April 20, 2021, and withdrew $10,000 of it from her account just days before Jones was shot to death. Police have separately arrested Javon Carter, who they believe was the hitman , The New York Times reported.

An arrest warrant dated Feb. 9 detailed that Martinez was arrested along with Romiel Robinson, who is believed to be in a relationship with Martinez, on charges of conspiracy to murder and first-degree murder, according to The Miami Herald.

Investigations into Clerk Tina Peters Timeline of Events

Carter’s arrest was announced by Miami police last week. He was charged with first-degree murder in Jones’s case and the attempted murder of Jones’s 3-year-old daughter, who was reportedly grazed by bullets at the time, The Times reported.

Police found a video on Carter’s phone that showed him counting money just hours after Jones’s death, saying “just another day in the office,” the news outlet noted.

Martinez’s lawyer, Fallon Zirpoli, released a statement Tuesday night denying her client’s involvement in the incident, according to the Times.

“[Martinez] has always denied any involvement in this tragedy since the first time law enforcement approached her last summer,” Zirpoli reportedly said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
KREX

One arrested following late night shooting

Through the course of the investigation, the shooter was identified as Eric Haag, 22, of Clifton. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. Investigators believe this was an isolated incident.
CLIFTON, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Peters
KREX

New York girl missing since 2019 found under stairs

(WTEN) A little over an hour into their search, police located the child inside a small makeshift room underneath a closed staircase. When they removed the step boards, police say they found both the girl and her abductor, Kimberly Cooper, hiding in the dark and wet room.
SAUGERTIES, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppp Loan#Murder#Hitman#The New York Times#The Miami Herald#Westernslopenow Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KREX

KREX

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy