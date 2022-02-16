ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Judge blocks release of Bob Saget’s autopsy records for now

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L3MTW_0eGaD0BX00

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A judge in Florida on Wednesday agreed with a request from the family of comedian Bob Saget and temporarily prohibited the release of any photos, video or other records related to the investigation into his death, saying that doing so would cause them irreparable harm.

Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters filed a lawsuit the previous day in Orlando, Florida, asking the state judge for a ruling that would prohibit the release of any records from the local medical examiner’s office and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office involving the probe into Saget’s death.

Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu issued the temporary injunction, saying that Saget’s family would suffer “severe mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress” if the request wasn’t granted. He said the injunction was in the public’s interest as he decides whether the family’s privacy concerns outweigh any claims for the records to be released.

Saget, 65, was found dead Jan. 9 in a room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando. He had performed in the area the night before as part of a stand-up tour.

Bob Saget autopsy report shows multiple fractures, hemorrhaging near brain

The medical examiner said last week that Saget had died from an accidental blow to the head , likely from a backwards fall. An autopsy report showed that Saget had an abrasion on his scalp, a fracture at the base of his skull, fractures around his eye sockets, bleeding between the brain and tissue covering the brain as well as bruises to the brain. A toxicology analysis didn’t show any illicit drugs or toxins in Saget’s body.

During the course of the autopsy and death investigation, the medical examiner’s office and sheriff’s office created graphic videos and photos of Saget’s body, as well as audio recordings. Such records are prohibited by state law from being released publicly, but some media outlets have already filed requests for them, according to the family’s lawsuit.

“Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if Defendants release the Records in response to public records requests or otherwise disseminate the records for any other reason or purpose,” their complaint said.

Under a Florida law passed following the death of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt two decades ago, records related to autopsies are required to be kept confidential, with only surviving family members or a government agency as part of its official duties allowed to view them.

Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

However, “upon a showing of good cause,” a court can allow the records to be viewed or copied under the supervision of the records’ custodian. In allowing the records to be viewed, a judge must consider whether it’s necessary to evaluate governmental performance and the seriousness of the intrusion into the family’s privacy, among other criteria, according to the law.

“No legitimate public interest would be served by the release or dissemination of the records to the public,” said the lawsuit by Saget’s family.

Saget was best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” He was buried in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WTNH

Judge sentences cop who killed Daunte Wright to 2 years

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright was sentenced Friday to two years in prison, a penalty below state guidelines after the judge found mitigating factors warranted a lesser sentence. Kim Potter was convicted in December of first- […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Dale Earnhardt
WTNH

Bradley Airport launches new nonstop flight to San Juan

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Bradley International Airport announced its new, nonstop flight to San Juan, Puerto Rico on Friday. The inaugural flight from Bradley International departed Friday morning via Frontier Airlines. Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the CAA, said that it is a privilege to partner with Frontier, “bringing exciting nonstop destinations […]
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Recordings#Autopsies#Ap
WTNH

Conn. lawmakers seek bipartisan deal on child mental health bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A group of Democratic and Republican state lawmakers on Friday unveiled the beginnings of what they pledged will be a major overhaul of mental health services for children in Connecticut, an issue some repeatedly called a “crisis” that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The roughly 100-page bill being offered […]
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WTNH

Moose spotted on roadside in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Although it’s not particularly common to see a moose wandering around Connecticut, they’re still out there. The Winchester Police Department shared a photo of a moose on the side of the road Thursday. While police noted that the moose was just “hanging out,” they want to remind residents to remember that […]
WINCHESTER, CT
WTNH

School construction federal Grand Jury probe a focus at State Capitol

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Numerous reports this week are shedding light on FBI and grand jury investigation into a number of state spending projects that include school buildings and the state pier in New London. At the center of all this is the former Deputy Budget Director for the state. He retired in October amid […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy