Had I known then what I know now! We all should be learning how to speak Spanish. I took two years in high school but taking German in college instead of moving farther along with Spanish was NOT the best idea. Yes, there was a cute boy involved as to why I was so easily swayed but dang, deutsch sprechen (speaking German) is not only a really tough language to learn, it's not one of the most used languages around. Spanish however, will take you places!

YAKIMA, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO