Nate Diaz Shuts Down Conor McGregor Trilogy Fight

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were hoping for a third fight between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor, it doesn’t seem to be happening any time soon. That hope has instead gone towards a matchup between Diaz and former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. When Diaz was asked about another go with McGregor, he shot...

