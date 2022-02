Ever feel like the plane boarding process takes forever? Well, it just might be because everyone and their mom boarding the plane is struggling to shove their overstuffed carry-on luggage into the overhead bins. I mean, it makes sense. Who wants to pay for their flight, plus an additional $35 (or more) to check a bag? Delta Air Lines is launching an experiment to see if free checked bags could speed up the boarding process.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO