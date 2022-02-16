ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania mail-in voting law dealt another blow in court

By AP
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x3h1p_0eGa9fCK00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A statewide court that declared that Pennsylvania’s expansive 2-year-old mail-in voting law violates the state constitution followed that up Wednesday by saying its ruling can take effect in mid-March, a week after the state Supreme Court hears arguments on the appeal.

Commonwealth Court Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt, in siding again with Republican officeholders who challenged the law, said they are likely to prevail at the state Supreme Court.

Leavitt also said that the appeal by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration assumes the higher court will overrule decisions in 1862 and 1924 invalidating laws passed to expand absentee voting, but that administration lawyers did not identify an error in those decisions.

The case is throwing Pennsylvania’s voting laws into doubt as the presidential battleground state’s voters prepare to elect a new governor and a new U.S. senator in 2022.

The state Supreme Court scheduled the case for oral arguments on March 8. The Commonwealth Court’s Jan. 28 decision to strike down the mail-in voting law can take effect March 15, under Leavitt’s new ruling.

That timeline allows county boards of election to notify voters of any change in law with two months to go before the May 17 primary, Leavitt wrote. Counties would have to do it twice, were the Commonwealth Court’s ruling to take effect immediately and then be overruled, Leavitt wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Mastriano mute for the moment on Jan. 6 subpoena

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — What did he know and when did he know it? Those are the questions a congressional committee has for State Senator Doug Mastriano (R-Franklin, Adams, Cumberland, York) in regards to the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Committee has subpoenaed the Republican, who is now running for governor. Photos […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
YourErie

A little trash can be a big problem if thrown along Pa. roads

(WHTM) — As you drive down any Pennsylvania road, you can probably see street signs, other cars, and sometimes you see plenty of used cigarette butts and small pieces of trash all along the sides of our roadways. But, just how much trouble can you get into if you throw anything out of a car […]
ENVIRONMENT
YourErie

Pa. Agriculture Secretary warns about avian influenza

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health and Plant Inspection Service has found cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) within the country. Although the state has not confirmed any cases of the disease, Pennsylvania’s Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding is reminding residents who own poultry to stay vigilant and […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

Gov. Wolf proposes scholarship program for Pa. college students

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania college students could soon have access to $200 million in new funding for the Nellie Bly Scholarship program. Governor Tom Wolf announced the proposal on Wednesday. The money is aimed at students who attend a community college or a Pennsylvania state system of higher education schooling. The Governor hopes the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
YourErie

Changes coming to commercial driver’s license laws

(WHTM) — Gender isn’t the only traditional barrier to recruiting truckers, age has been a factor as well. An individual can get a commercial driver’s license (CDL) when you are 18, but they can not drive across state lines until they are 21. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday, Feb. 16 a […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

GrandVAX Giveaway expanded to all Warren County vaccinated citizens

On Thursday, officials in Warren County announced that the WarrenVAX Team has decided to expand the GrandVAX Giveaway to include all vaccinated individuals in the county. Several citizens in Warren County had contacted the team asking that vaccinated invividuals have a chance to be rewarded for their decision to protect themselves and the community. The […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Pa. AG issues warning for AirTag misuse, potential for stalking

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has issued a consumer alert and safety recommendations for potential misuse of Apple AirTags to track their locations and belongings without their knowledge or consent. Apple debuted the AirTag last year as a way for people to find and track their personal belongings such as keys […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#State Supreme Court#Ap#Commonwealth Court#Republican#Democratic#The Commonwealth Court#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

Emergency rental assistance phasing out in Erie County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County has announced that it will no longer accept emergency rental assistance applications. The county is planning to process all applications that were received through Feb. 16, and it has suspended accepting new applications. According to a county press release, the federal emergency phase of the pandemic is set to expire on […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly requests sand replenishment funding for Presque Isle

Presque Isle sand replenishment should be a top priority for the budget of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. That’s the focus of a letter from Congressman Mike Kelly to the Corps of Engineers. “Presque Isle is an essential economic and natural resource for Erie and Northwestern Pennsylvania at large. We have an obligation to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

County Executive looks to repeal ARP Plan passed by council

Millions of dollars in ARP funding brought Erie County leaders together Wednesday morning at the Erie County Courthouse. County Executive Brenton Davis is looking to repeal the former plan passed by three Erie County Council members who are no longer serving. Erie County leaders shared their concern about a lack of input from the public […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Mask requirements continue at Erie City Hall

Mask requirements continue for those entering City Hall, including City of Erie employees. As the number of local COVID-19 case numbers continues to decrease, officials are making decisions about masking guidelines. Erie Mayor Joe Schember says there is still a mask requirement at City Hall. Schember says they are following recommendations from the Erie County […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
YourErie

Local college at risk of budget cuts

Numerous projects and programs could face a budget cut if Erie County Executive Brenton Davis receives the opportunity to re-budget millions in American Rescue Plan funds. Davis is again defending that plan. The Davis Administration wants to re-budget approximately $26 million in American Rescue Plan funds. During his State of the County speech last month, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Senate candidate Dr. Oz visits Somerset county

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, a current Republican candidate for the U.S. senate visited Somerset county on Wednesday to host a town hall. Dr. Oz visited the Summit Diner, located on Center Avenue in Somerset where he met and chatted with locals ahead of his town hall to find out what issues […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy