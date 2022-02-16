ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Democrats say border guards are racist, treated Haitian migrants like slaves and suggest 'human rights' and 'inclusivity' will fix Biden's border crisis

By Elizabeth Elkind, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
More than 100 Congressional Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to find a solution to the southern border crisis that reflects progressives' 'commitment to inclusivity' on Wednesday.

The lawmakers compared an infamous scene of mounted Border Patrol agents lashing Haitian migrants crossing the Rio Grande with their reins to how slaves were treated in early US history.

A letter to the White House was signed by 102 Democrats in the House and Senate including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and 'Squad' members Reps. Cori Bush, Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

They're demanding the White House open an investigation into Customs and Border Patrol's treatment of black migrants at the southwest border and in the immigration court system.

Bush, Schumer and the others are also demanding President Joe Biden immediately repeal the pandemic-era policy that allows for fast-track deportations in the name of public health, known as Title 42.

The impassioned memo, backed by just under a quarter of Congress, suggests that the law enforcement officers at the border are racist toward black migrants.

They said footage of mounted Border Patrol agents whipping and forcefully handling Haitian migrants crossing the Rio Grande into the US in September 'conjured images of our country’s treatment towards enslaved Black people.'

'We urge you to break this cycle and respond to the recent rise in migration with a human rights centered approach and compassionate policies that reaffirm our commitment to inclusivity,' the letter states, going on to blame the US government for the migrant crisis.

A broad range of members in Democrats' caucus from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to Squad member Rep. Cori Bush are pushing Biden once again to end the COVID-era Title 42 expulsion policy
'For Haitians in particular, we must also be accountable for our political decisions and the decades of intervention by the United States, including a military occupation from 1915 to 1934, that has contributed to the political destabilization, impoverishment, and ecological vulnerability of Haiti—forces that compel Haitians to seek safety and refuge outside of their country.'

Images of the officers on horseback using their reins as whips and charging their horses at migrants sparked outrage and calls for a humanitarian investigation.

Several migrants who were involved in the incident filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration over their treatment, claiming they were coming back across the river to the encampment with food and supplies for their families when they were subjected to cruel and inhumane treatment by the mounted agents.

A wave of Haitian migrants at the southern border who were living in Central and South America after the 2010 earthquake sparked a humanitarian outcry late last summer.

Thousands of men, women and children seen in a squalid tent city underneath a Texas bridge sparked bipartisan criticism of the Biden administration's failure to stop the border surge, overwhelming Homeland Security infrastructure and straining local governments.

They said the September incident where mounted guards charged Haitian migrants and whipped them with reins invoked images of slavery. A group of Haitian migrants is suing the Biden administration over their inhumane treatment at the hands of the officers on horseback

Biden's invocation of Title 42 to expel many of them was met with criticism from progressives and activist groups. Many allies of the president called into question his campaign trail promise to undo Trump's border policies, which lawmakers said 'circumvent humanitarian obligations' in the Wednesday letter.

'It is time to undo the United States’ draconian immigration policies, particularly policies introduced under the Trump Administration, such as the use of Title 42, that circumvent our humanitarian obligations,' the group writes.

'In addition to stopping removals to regions such as Haiti that face serious insecurity, we also urge you to take steps to address the systemic challenges Black migrants face to receiving equal treatment.'

Title 42, which will have been used for two years in March, allows Border Patrol officers to turn asylum-seekers away immediately regardless of their claim in the name of keeping COVID cases down. It's the reason for two million deportations so far.

In addition to the treatment of Haitian refugees, the lawmakers cite a study from the University of California which found migrants detained from Africa and the Caribbean made up nearly a quarter of all solitary confinement detentions from 2012 through 2017 but only four percent of migrants in ICE custody.

Their push for an 'inclusive' approach to the border comes as Biden continues to grapple with a surge of migrant encounters at the border that's plagued most of his administration so far

'Black migrants are also likely to remain in detention longer than other migrants and pay significantly higher bonds for release,' they write.

The letter concludes: 'It is essential that we recommit ourselves to reversing anti-Black policies, including by adopting a human-rights centered approach to supporting immigrants and people seeking asylum in the United States.'

The progressive message also got the backing of Senator Bernie Sanders, Rep. Jerry Nadler, Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Meanwhile Biden ended his first year in office with more than two million migrant encounters at the border, according to the most recent CBP data.

The number is 565,000 more than the previous two years combined.

After peaking at a 21-year high in July the number of people being encountered by law enforcement has dropped off somewhat in the last three months of the year, while hovering well above figures for the same quarter in 2020 and 2019.

There were 178.840 migrant encounters at the southwest border in December 2021, compared to 73,994 at the same time in 2020.

