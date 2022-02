This Carnival season, enjoy lunch or dinner in one of the special Mardi Gras-themed rooms at Antoine’s, the city’s oldest restaurant. The largest of these rooms is the Rex Room, honoring the Rex Organization and its past kings and queens. It features photos of every King of Carnival from 1872 to the present as well as display cases filled with crowns, scepters and other memorabilia. Proprietor Roy Alciatore created the room in 1947 after a request from Rex 1940, George H. Terriberry. The Rex Organization hosts several special dinners there each year. In addition, real-life royalty once dined in the room: the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, during their visit to Mardi Gras in 1950.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO