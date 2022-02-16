ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Sidewalk side or neutral ground? We explore the decision in new 'This or That' series

By The Times-Picayune
 3 days ago

Feb. 16—When you head out to parades, do you watch from the neutral ground or the sidewalk side?. Arts and Entertainment Writer Doug MacCash walks you through the crucial decision you...

Harvard Crimson

‘The Candy House’ Review: A Brilliant Tale Exploring the Human Side of Technology

Jennifer Egan’s “The Candy House” tells the story of tech tycoon Bix Bouton and his most revolutionary innovation, “Own Your Unconscious,” which allows one to access every memory they’ve ever had. More than just a cautionary tale about the impact of advancing technology, “The Candy House” is an examination of humanity’s desire for connection, love, and family. An intellectually dazzling puzzle, “The Candy House” is a worthy successor to Egan’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel,“A Visit from the Goon Squad.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Birthday Photo Round-Up

Megan Thee Stallion waited a few days before showing off her birthday looks. As part of the Instagram carousel of photos, the 27-year-old rapper showed off her hearty breakfast in bed with both sweet and savory foods to choose from. She also received a picture-worthy pie from Dua Lipa, who addressed the pie to "thee sweetest pie."
CELEBRITIES
CBS Denver

New Denver Fashion Show Series Explores Diverse Cultures

DENVER (CBS4)- Denver Arts & Venues is exploring diverse cultures through its new Cultural Fashion Runway Series. These fashion shows highlight local designers, artists, and the clothing of a variety of cultures. The first show is Saturday, March 12th and celebrates Japanese fashion and the concept of mottainai. “Mottainai means no waste,” says curator Shanna Shelby. “Local designer Rachael Levine is creating work using the shibori method, which is similar to tie dye. All of the materials she imports and uses leave behind no waste.” Shelby says the idea behind this series is to bring art to more people. “Fine Art is not always relatable to everyone. Through fashion, we can share a message and story of a culture in a different way that’s much more personal than fine art.” Besides the fashion, attendees will get to enjoy the art exhibits on display in the McNichols building. There will also be a vendor marketplace with Japanese bowls, jewelry, and even the designers will have their runway looks for sale. Tickets are on sale now for the show on Saturday, March 12th at the McNichols Civic Center Building in Denver. Doors open at 7pm with the runway show starting at 9pm.
DENVER, CO
Stereogum

Paddy Hanna – “New York Sidewalk”

When we last heard from the idiosyncratic Irish singer-songwriter Paddy Hanna, it was in the fall of 2020, when he released The Hill. That was an often dark and enigmatic followup to Frankly, I Mutate, the 2018 sophomore outing that prompted us to name Hanna an Artist To Watch. Now, he’s back with a new song that sits somewhere in between those albums’ aesthetics and perhaps points to a new direction for Hanna.
MUSIC
Connecticut Public

From geckos to gum: we explore the science of stickiness

Stickiness: we know it when we see it-- or when we feel it under our feet at the movie theater. But what is stickiness, scientifically speaking? How do geckos climb? Why don't post-it notes ruin our books? On today's show we'll ask scientist Laurie Winkless about her new book, "Sticky," and figure out what holds it all together.
WILDLIFE
musictimes.com

Dallas Good Dead at 48: 'The Sadies' Musician's Cause of Death Tragic

Dallas Good, popularly known as one of the members of the famed Canadian rock-western band The Sadies, has passed away at the age of 48. According to The U.S. Sun, the musician's cause of death is due to natural causes. The guitarist's good friend, Derek Emerson, spoke to Exclaim to...
MUSIC
