Sidewalk side or neutral ground? We explore the decision in new 'This or That' series

DENVER (CBS4)- Denver Arts & Venues is exploring diverse cultures through its new Cultural Fashion Runway Series. These fashion shows highlight local designers, artists, and the clothing of a variety of cultures. The first show is Saturday, March 12th and celebrates Japanese fashion and the concept of mottainai. “Mottainai means no waste,” says curator Shanna Shelby. “Local designer Rachael Levine is creating work using the shibori method, which is similar to tie dye. All of the materials she imports and uses leave behind no waste.” Shelby says the idea behind this series is to bring art to more people. “Fine Art is not always relatable to everyone. Through fashion, we can share a message and story of a culture in a different way that’s much more personal than fine art.” Besides the fashion, attendees will get to enjoy the art exhibits on display in the McNichols building. There will also be a vendor marketplace with Japanese bowls, jewelry, and even the designers will have their runway looks for sale. Tickets are on sale now for the show on Saturday, March 12th at the McNichols Civic Center Building in Denver. Doors open at 7pm with the runway show starting at 9pm.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO