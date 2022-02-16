Chicago Innovators: Englewood resident expands food access one delivery at a time

Englewood resident Donna Carpenter, 56, took an unexpected journey into advocacy. As a mother, grandmother, caregiver and all-around busy person, Carpenter went from being a Chicagoan impacted by utility disconnection to one affecting how the city and state handle public energy assistance. This involvement began locally, through the Illinois organization Community Organizing and Family Issues (COFI), where she helped to conduct a parent-to-parent survey, to research how friends, family and neighbors handle debt. COFI is known to empower parents—primarily mothers—by nurturing the individual voices of low-income and working-class families through leadership development and organizing.
