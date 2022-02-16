ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Innovators: Englewood resident expands food access one delivery at a time

By Lynnea Domienik
Chicago Public Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDion Dawson’s fight against food insecurity started with a public fridge that he stocked daily with...

Chicago Public Radio

An Aldi closes and a Chicago neighborhood is reeling from the impact

Last year the Garfield Park Aldi closed after 30 years, leaving thousands of West Siders without a nearby grocery store where they can buy affordable, fresh produce or other staples. Now, the City of Chicago is considering purchasing the Aldi property to ensure it remains a grocery store. WBEZ reporter...
Eater

Nine Chicago Hospital Food Vendors and Cafeterias Failed Multiple Safety Inspections in 2021

As Chicago’s COVID-19 case rates continue to drop and city officials dangle the possibility of lifting mask and vaccine mandates by the end of the month, hospitals and health care workers may soon see some relief after nearly two years of pandemic turmoil. But even as hospitalization rates decline, city inspectors have uncovered a different problem for health care institutions: food safety.
Crain's Chicago Business

Grubhub expanding deliveries with help from 7-Eleven

(Bloomberg) — Grubhub is expanding its convenience delivery service in collaboration with 7-Eleven Inc. and considering adding urban warehouses in a bid to boost customer retention amid intense competition from DoorDash Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. The Just Eat Takeaway.com NV subsidiary is rolling out Grubhub Goods to 3,000...
Eater

Chicago May Lift Mask and Vax Mandates Ahead of Schedule

Chicago may lift its mask mandate on February 28 along with the rest of the state, even though the city will not have met the criteria previously set out by health officials: that three of the four basic COVID-19 metrics be at the “lower” or “low” levels for two consecutive weeks.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Snow Pounds Chicago Area With Totals Of 5 Inches For Some Areas

By Albert Ramon and Mary Kay Kleist CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow pounded the Chicago Thursday afternoon and evening, intensifying during the evening rush to make roads treacherous. Snowfall totaled five inches in parts of the area. A Winter Storm Warning was in place well into the evening for areas to the south and southeast on the city. This warning does not include Cook County. Cook County was, however, under a Winter Weather Advisory. The Winter Storm warning extended all the way from Kansas City through Quincy, Illinois, and northeast to metro Detroit. For Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana, it has been extended in time until...
citybureau.org

How This Englewood Resident Became an Advocate for Utility Assistance

Englewood resident Donna Carpenter, 56, took an unexpected journey into advocacy. As a mother, grandmother, caregiver and all-around busy person, Carpenter went from being a Chicagoan impacted by utility disconnection to one affecting how the city and state handle public energy assistance. This involvement began locally, through the Illinois organization Community Organizing and Family Issues (COFI), where she helped to conduct a parent-to-parent survey, to research how friends, family and neighbors handle debt. COFI is known to empower parents—primarily mothers—by nurturing the individual voices of low-income and working-class families through leadership development and organizing.
restorationnewsmedia.com

Nomaco to expand Gert Noel Innovation Center

ZEBULON — Zebulon-based foam manufacturer Nomaco is once again expanding the Gert Noel Innovation Center, adding 82,000 square feet of production, shipping and warehouse space. Work will begin this year and renovations are expected to be complete by the end of February 2023. The innovation center is primarily focused...
CBS Chicago

Bridgeport Salon Owner Is Motivated To Keep Shop Going After Shattered Windows, Acts Of Discouragement In The Community

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Bridgeport salon is vandalized after a person armed with a sledgehammer breaks a window, leaving glass everywhere. This is one of many acts that happened to the businesses since opening. The owner is talking only to CBS 2’s Steven Graves, calling the attack traumatizing. The newly opened, Black-owned House of Melanin Salon in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood prides itself on being a welcoming, safe space. “I don’t even have curtains on my salon because I want people to walk around and walk by and be able to see us in here working.” But four days ago, an hour after closing at...
thefern.org

Native American food sovereignty means ‘rebuilding our nations and our food systems, one taste bud at a time’

When Covid-19 hit, intensifying hunger rates and limiting food access across the country, tribal communities drew on ancestral knowledge to mount a resilient response, said A-dae Romero-Briones, who directs Native agriculture and food systems programs at the First Nations Development Institute. People shared seeds and knowledge about hunting and planting. “These long-buried behaviors would come… » Read More.
NBC Chicago

The Food Guy: A Pair of Great Beef Sandwiches

Italian beef is a Chicago original. But according to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, the Philly cheesesteak isn't far behind in terms of beefy satisfaction. The Food Guy shares the stories of two great beefs in the suburbs - one with Philadelphia roots and the other a Chicago classic born in River North, but revived in Will County.
Chicago Tribune

Column: Josephine’s Southern Cooking, aka Captain’s Hard Time, celebrates a lifetime of soul food in Chicago

The oldest Black woman-owned soul food restaurant in Chicago celebrates the milestone birthday of its founder next month. The namesake of Josephine’s Southern Cooking, Josephine Wade, turns 80 on March 8. She is perhaps better known in the city as Mother Wade, and her Chatham restaurant by its previous name: Captain’s Hard Time. “My son wanted to name it after me,” Wade said of the restaurant. ...
