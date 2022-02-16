Chicago Innovators: Englewood resident expands food access one delivery at a time

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Bridgeport salon is vandalized after a person armed with a sledgehammer breaks a window, leaving glass everywhere. This is one of many acts that happened to the businesses since opening. The owner is talking only to CBS 2’s Steven Graves, calling the attack traumatizing. The newly opened, Black-owned House of Melanin Salon in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood prides itself on being a welcoming, safe space. “I don’t even have curtains on my salon because I want people to walk around and walk by and be able to see us in here working.” But four days ago, an hour after closing at...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO