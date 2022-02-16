ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

GBI spokesperson to be 1st female president of Black law enforcement group in Ga.

By Rosana Hughes
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago
Growing up, Natalie Ammons was always attracted to public service. She was just 18 years old when she joined the GBI in 1993. Now, nearly 30 years later, she is the agency’s deputy director of public and governmental affairs and was just elected the first female president of Georgia’s chapter of...

