The 17 Items You Need to Include on Your Wedding Registry

Whether it's a space issue that prevents you from being able to fit a large piece through a narrow apartment doorway, or you simply don't want your home to look crowded because of a bulky piece of furniture, flexible items like drop leaf tables are a welcome solution. Most popular in the context of dining rooms, drop leaf tables also make for great consoles, desks, makeshift kitchen islands, and accent surfaces by a seating area. Since the table's leaves fold down (or "drop, hence their name), these pieces can serve multiple purposes and accommodate various occasions and sizes as your needs change. So if, for example, you love to host dinner parties but also regularly participate in at-home workout classes in the living/dining room and would prefer not to bonk your head while burpee-ing, you'd benefit from a piece that allows you to do both: the almighty drop leaf table. Ahead, discover our editor-approved roundup of the 16 best drop leaf tables to shop now (plus a few extendable extras for good measure).

