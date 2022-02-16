Red Bull Salzburg 1 Bayern Munich 1: Kingsley Coman scores late equaliser to salvage draw and spare Germans’ blushes
KINGSLEY COMAN scored a late equaliser to salvage a draw for Bayern Munich at RB Salzburg
Youngster Chukwubuike Adamu opened the scoring for the Austrian minnows in Wednesday's Champions League last-16 tie.
But Coman pounced in the 90th minute of the first leg to spare Bayern's blushes and grab a crucial away goal, putting them in pole position for the return fixture.
