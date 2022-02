When news broke Wednesday that star outfielder Juan Soto had turned down a reported 13-year, $350 million contract extension from the Nationals before the start of the interminable lockout, it shouldn’t have taken many by surprise. As anyone who’s watched an episode of Shark Tank knows, the first offer is usually a lowball, and that’s exactly what $350 million represents to perhaps the best position player in the game.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO