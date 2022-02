We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I love the taste of coffee, yes, but part of its appeal is the ritual. There aren’t many things in life where I’d rather choose the less efficient route, but I’ll pass on a coffee pod any day to make a manual cup. I love the process of picking up a bag of beans from a small local roaster. Grinding them to the perfect level of fineness or coarseness depending on the day’s preferred brewing method. Waiting for my stovetop kettle to heat up to the precise temperature before pouring it over my French press. Adding a peak of frothed milk or a drizzle of maple syrup. Then, inhaling the freshly brewed aroma to start my day.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO