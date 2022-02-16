ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Britain’s wokest pub slammed after ditching ‘unethical’ Thatchers, Heineken and Coca-Cola

By James Somper
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v1SgH_0eGZtfWS00

A BOOZER has been branded Britain’s wokest pub after it refused to stock certain drinks due to ethical concerns.

Thatchers cider is out over its boss’s ties to a society with links to slave trader Edward Colston and Coca-Cola due to its Third World activities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ch04v_0eGZtfWS00
It refused to stock certain drinks due to ethical concerns

Heineken is accused of unethical behaviour in Africa and Bacardi in Cuba, according to bosses at the Red Lion, Bristol.

And Polish lager Tyskie has been taken off after the company that owns it was linked to an anti-LGBTQ+ movement.

Landlord Lemmy said the pub “took the stance we believe is ethical”.

He added: "Part of it is because we publicly supported the Colston Four — one of them actually drinks in our pub."

But local Claire Horare said: “This is everything that is wrong in modern society.”

Ben Kates added: “How fabulously virtuous and woke of you.”

And Victoria Gardner said ''These landlords are pathetic!"

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Colston
Person
Lemmy
Shropshire Star

UK Coca-Cola bottler posts profit surge after hospitality rebound

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) hailed an ‘extraordinary year’ which saw it post a 98.5% rise in profits after tax for 2021. The Coca-Cola bottling business for the UK and Europe has almost doubled its profits for the past year after it was boosted by the reopening of hospitality and acquisitions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heineken#Coca Cola#Britain#Thatchers Cider#Food Drink#Beverages#Wokest Pub#The Red Lion#Polish#The Colston Four
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
iheart.com

Coca-Cola's New Soda Tastes Like Outer Space?

You've gotta hand it to the folks at Coca-Cola. Basing a flavor on something flavorless is pretty bold: They're debuting a new drink on Monday that's supposed to taste like OUTER SPACE. (???) It's called Coca-Cola Starlight, and we don't know the REAL flavor. They just say it's inspired by...
DRINKS
Mashed

Refillable Coca-Cola Bottles Could Soon Be Everywhere. Here's Why

Reusable cups and water bottles, and even straws and utensils, have been part of popular culture for several years now. But the idea of reusable beverage containers isn't really anything new. Nowadays, durable plastic cups and metal water bottles are most of the norm, but historically, glass bottles have been the standard form of reusable bottles. And they were the only type of bottle in circulation before the advent of single-use plastic and disposable metal cans (via Container Recycling Institute.)
ENVIRONMENT
DoYouRemember?

Wendy’s Denies Secret Message Hidden In Logo

Fast-food restaurant Wendy’s has adamantly denied that there’s a secret message hidden in their logo, which fans of the restaurant has been speculating for a while now. Sleuths have been speculating that the secret message “mom” is hidden in the Wendy’s logo—can you spot it? Hint: You may want to look towards Wendy’s actual face in the logo, specifically her collar.
RESTAURANTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
328K+
Followers
8K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy