Britain’s wokest pub slammed after ditching ‘unethical’ Thatchers, Heineken and Coca-Cola

A BOOZER has been branded Britain’s wokest pub after it refused to stock certain drinks due to ethical concerns.

Thatchers cider is out over its boss’s ties to a society with links to slave trader Edward Colston and Coca-Cola due to its Third World activities.

Heineken is accused of unethical behaviour in Africa and Bacardi in Cuba, according to bosses at the Red Lion, Bristol.

And Polish lager Tyskie has been taken off after the company that owns it was linked to an anti-LGBTQ+ movement.

Landlord Lemmy said the pub “took the stance we believe is ethical”.

He added: "Part of it is because we publicly supported the Colston Four — one of them actually drinks in our pub."

But local Claire Horare said: “This is everything that is wrong in modern society.”

Ben Kates added: “How fabulously virtuous and woke of you.”

And Victoria Gardner said ''These landlords are pathetic!"