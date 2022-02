WALNUT CREEK — Darryl Wong, a manager at downtown’s Burma 2, has had one less worry since Contra Costa County last week stopped requiring restaurants and gyms to check indoor customers for proof that they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19. With the mandate now lifted, Wong doesn’t have to deal with disgruntled patrons who resent showing their CDC cards or can’t get in because they didn’t get the jab. But at the same time, he acknowledges, the order helped protect his staff and prevent virus outbreaks.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO