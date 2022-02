This fireside chat recap is from Day 5 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: U.S. exporters battle to overcome supply chain service issues. DETAILS: A year after discussing challenges that were just beginning to roil the U.S. agricultural export markets, Peter Friedmann, executive director of the Agriculture Transportation Coalition, comes back to Global Supply Chain Week to talk about changes in the market since then. Notable among them are the struggle by shippers to retain market share, as well as new legislation that would give the federal government more oversight in carrier-shipper relationships.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO