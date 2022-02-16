ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Take spellbinding half-underwater photos with this specialty iPhone case

By David Snow
Cult of Mac
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know those cool photographs that are half underwater and half above water? They’re called split photos. And a new waterproof case on Kickstarter called the SJPro Smartphone Mobile Mini Dome will let you take them with your iPhone, or almost any smartphone, for a pledge of $45....

www.cultofmac.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphones
BGR.com

The best iPhone 13 cases and accessories in February 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. [Compatible with MagSafe] With built-in metal strips, the MagEZ Case 2 for iPhone 13 attaches to any MagSafe wireless charger for a seamless charging experience. [Premium Material] Made from...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

9 amazing iPhone tricks that most people don’t know about

Don't Miss: 10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $9 COVID tests, $179 AirPods Pro, $40 soundbar, more Even if you’re a seasoned iPhone user, there’s a good chance you’re not familiar with the full array of iPhone tricks and hidden features. And with good reason, Apple has been steadily rolling out new iPhone hardware and software updates for nearly 15 years straight at this point. For whatever reason, Apple doesn’t publicly highlight some of the cooler iPhone features out there. Instead, it relies on end-users to unearth them and announce them to the world. It’s not ideal, but the good...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The Worst Cellular Mistake You Should Stop Making (It Ruins Your iPhone Battery!)

Your iPhone battery isn’t just suffering at the hands of social media apps like Facebook and TikTok or streaming apps like Netflix. There are a few cellular mistakes you could be making that are resulting in a less efficient phone. The good news is that the minute you uncover these errors, turning the tide couldn’t be easier. Tech Expert Anup Kayastha spoke to SHEFinds.com about two of the worst cellular mistakes you should stop making because they ruin your iPhone battery. Here’s what you need to know.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
Fox News

10 iPhone tricks I use every day, and you will, too

Your phone can do a lot more than you realize, but no one points out the countless hidden settings, hacks, and features when you buy it. Sometimes, you realize you don’t know how to do something simple until you need it. Tap or click for steps to record your iPhone screen.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Don't use your Android 12 phone without customizing this menu

Android 12's quick settings menu lets you adjust important settings like Bluetooth, alarms, Wi-Fi and Do Not Disturb -- all with a single flick of your finger. Just swipe down from the top edge of the screen. Although this menu is designed for convenience, it's so packed with settings that...
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

The best Apple Watches to buy in 2022 and which one to avoid

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The Apple Watch is the most popular smartwatch in the world, and it is definitively the best choice for iPhone owners. There are three Apple Watch models that Apple offers with different price tags and features, including the...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Hands-on: Journey Leather MagSafe iPhone 13 Cases [Video]

A new iPhone means there must be new cases made to protect it. And Journey’s selection of cases is definitely one you should consider. Especially if you’re a fan of leather materials and MagSafe compatibility. You can also get 10% off for a limited time with code JOURNEY10 at Journey’s website.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is one of the best iPhones that Apple has ever made, thanks to its stunning design, excellent performance, and incredible camera quality. But it’s also expensive — and as such, if you buy one, you’ll probably want to take good care of it. That’s where a great iPhone 13 Pro Max case can help.
TECHNOLOGY
inputmag.com

How to use the iPhone 13 Pro’s in-camera macro toggle

When the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max launched, the addition of the new f/1.8 ultrawide lens and its macro lens was among the camera system upgrades we were most excited about. At last, the iPhone could shoot macro photos, years after Android cameras like the Galaxy 21 Ultra have had them. A lens that has a focus distance as close as 2cm, captures crisp detail, and works with video modes? Hell yes.
CELL PHONES
Family Handyman

Multimeter Symbol Guide

Back in the early days of electricity, lab workers could measure electric current in a circuit using an ammeter (galvanometer) and voltage using a voltmeter. From there, they could calculate resistance. In 1920, British postal engineer Donald Macadie invented the AVOmeter, which measured all three quantities (A = amps, V...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple announces 'Tap to Pay', lets users take payments on iPhone

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — As recently predicted, Apple is to allowiPhone owners to take Apple Pay and "other contactless payments" simply by using an iOS app.
NFL
ZDNet

An old iPhone can outperform the Samsung Galaxy S22

While benchmarks don't tell you the whole story, they do serve as a useful measure to compare one device to another. And sometimes benchmarks can be quite unbelievable. This is how I feel about the recent benchmarks for Samsung's newest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S22 . Now, we've already seen...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Is your iPhone case damaging the battery?

Cases seem like a complete no-brainer for modern smartphones. Smartphones are slabs of breakable glass that cost hundreds of dollars. A case seems like a sensible investment to prolong the life of your iPhone. But the very thing you bought to keep your iPhone safe could be damaging the battery.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Smartphone Mobile Mini Dome waterproof phone case takes over-underwater photographs

Use the Smartphone Mobile Mini Dome waterproof phone case to easily create amazing over and underwater photographs. Known as split photos, this gadget lets you take them using your smartphone thanks to the Dome Port Device. It is the smallest dome possible, with a compact size and light weight. Compatible with any smartphone up to 7″ in size, it works with iPhones and Androids alike. Easy to use, it doesn’t require any special apps. Simply install it closing the 3 clips over your smartphone, use your normal camera app, and use your touchscreen in the water. Moreover, it has a waterproof casing that can reach up to 6 m in the water while keeping your smartphone safe. Furthermore, it has a cost-effective design and takes good quality photos. You can even add a standard universal sport handle to easily hold it in the water.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy