James Wiseman in the last stages of the rehab process

 3 days ago
Anthony Slater: James Wiseman spoke to reporters after his first 5-on-5 scrimmage yesterday. Said the body feels good. “It went great. I got a couple dunks.” He said he’s in the last stages of his rehab process and will “most likely” get some time in the G-League before NBA return.

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Despite calls last summer for the Warriors to add a big-$$$ star, they shifted franchise strategy and spent on player development. One motivating factor is the vast potential of James Wiseman nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…7:59 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Some quick hitters from James Wiseman’s presser Wednesday morning:

-The 5on5 scrimmage

-The procedure in December

-Frustration of rehab

-Weight room work

-Value of patience

-Staying off Social Media

-Hobbies outside of hoops pic.twitter.com/lpYJGagOnz2:32 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Juan Toscano-Anderson spoke highly of James Wiseman today at shootaround.

“James Wiseman is the toolbox. He has every tool in the box and he can do everything as a seven-footer. I just drool at his potential and his capabilities.” – 2:26 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

JTA on Wiseman: “I drool at his potential and capabilities.”

Juan says he calls James The Toolbox. “He has every tool in the box, he can do everything as a seven-footer.” – 2:11 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

James Wiseman on Jonathan Kuminga’s success this season:

“I’m proud of the dude because he works hard every day. I’m very grateful that he’s on the team with us. I’m just very proud that he’s out there doing his thing.” – 1:53 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

A lot of guys still out here getting some work in long after shootaround has ended. We also got a Wiseman presser. More to come. pic.twitter.com/SBz9L9qmBL1:47 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Hello, James Wiseman! He said he is “day-to-day” and unsure of the exact timeline to play, but 5×5 scrimmages mean he’s close. Time in the G League possible? “Most likely,” depends on coaches. The procedure in December? “Just a clean up.” pic.twitter.com/eGNxh8ihnC1:44 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

James Wiseman on Jonathan Kuminga: “I’m actually very proud of the dude. … I’m just very grateful he’s on the team.” – 1:38 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

James Wiseman spoke to reporters after his first 5-on-5 scrimmage yesterday. Said the body feels good. “It went great. I got a couple dunks.” He said he’s in the last stages of his rehab process and will “most likely” get some time in the G-League before NBA return. – 1:36 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

James Wiseman says his body feels good following his first 5-on-5 scrimmage yesterday. Says he’s in the final stages of his rehab before returning to the court. – 1:32 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Stopped by the NBA Today set to report on the Warriros’ defensive struggles and the latest on James Wiseman: pic.twitter.com/s5lEbEULZt4:55 PM

Connor Letourneau: James Wiseman on the numerous setbacks he’s navigated early in his NBA career: “I just look at it as a marathon. It’s a long race.” -via Twitter @Con_Chron / February 16, 2022

Connor Letourneau: James Wiseman said he doesn’t know when his next 5-on-5 scrimmage will be, but he hopes it’ll be soon. -via Twitter @Con_Chron / February 16, 2022

Mark Haynes: James Wiseman talked about being able to practice with the team again. “I feel great. It’s a blessing just to go up and down the floor. I haven’t been able to do that for so long but, it’s a blessing just to be out there. So I’m really grateful for that.” -via Twitter @markhaynesnba / February 16, 2022

