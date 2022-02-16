NAHB Power Hitters with Sanford Steinberg

Best in American Living Awards, The Nationals, Best of 55+ Housing Awards and the Multifamily Pillars of the Industry Awards. IRVINE, Calif. — KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm focused on residential, retail, hospitality and mixed-use developments, today announced that it has earned 16 prestigious awards, including two Platinum and six Gold awards at the recent National Association of Home Builders’ (NAHB) awards events: Best in American Living Awards, The Nationals, Best of 55+ Housing Awards and the Multifamily Pillars of the Industry Awards. The awards recognize KTGY’s wide range of capabilities, excellence and innovation in the design and planning of attached and detached single-family and multifamily residential communities.

