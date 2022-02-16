ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

NAHB Power Hitters with Sanford Steinberg

By MHP
yieldpro.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYield PRO TV presents NAHB Power Hitters. Host...

yieldpro.com

Comments / 0

Related
roi-nj.com

4 join next generation of partners at Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis

Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP on Wednesday said four attorneys have joined the next generation of partners in the firm. Additionally, it also recently welcomed five attorneys to the practice as counsel and associates. New partners named include Joel Clymer, Irene Hsieh, Kersten Kortbawi and Meredith Sherman. They will...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

GrowFitter Raises $120,000 From DevX Venture Fund

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. GrowFitter on Thursday announced to have raised $120,000 from DevX Venture Fund. The platform’s stated vision is to motivate individuals and families to adopt an active and healthy lifestyle. “With five million-plus registered users, one million-plus memberships and 10...
ADVOCACY
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Tv#Nahb Power Hitters#Partner Ceo#Llp
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Simpson Thacher Said to Set March 14 Return Date

In today’s column, former Willkie co-chairman Gordon Caplan got reinstated to practice law in New York; Quarles & Brady’s profits surged 31.3% in 2021; Skadden advised Spotify on its acquisition of two podcast tech companies. Leading off, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett told associates it wants them to return...
BUSINESS
therealdeal.com

Bankrupt Chinese tycoon’s Lenox Hill penthouse lists for $45M

Long exiled from his home country, bankrupt Chinese tycoon Guo Wengui could soon be exiled from his massive Lenox Hill penthouse, too. Guo’s 15-room condo in the Sherry-Netherland hotel at 781 Fifth Avenue has hit the market asking $45 million — well below its 2015 purchase price, Bloomberg first reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

LinkedIn chief economist on "The Great Resignation," employment trends

The U.S. Labor Department reports a slight decrease in the number of people quitting their jobs in the month of December. But many Americans are still exploring career changes and flexible work options. LinkedIn chief economist Karin Kimbrough joined CBS News to discuss "The Great Resignation" and U.S. employment trends.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Dentons taps global head of ESG in first for behemoth law firm

(Reuters) - Dentons has hired its first global head of environmental, social and governance (ESG) to do work touching both on the 12,000-attorney law firm's own strategy and its services for clients, the firm said Thursday. Dentons hired Aragon St-Charles, most recently the head of sustainability at law firm Hogan...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
TechCrunch

New York’s Thrive Capital closes its eighth fund with a whopping $3 billion

The announcement comes almost a year to the day that Thrive took the wraps off its seventh fund, which it closed with $2 billion. Similarly, the idea with that fund was to plug $500 million into early-stage startups, and $1.5 billion into later-stage companies. The young outfit says it is now managing roughly $16 billion in assets across all of its funds.
MARKETS
calculatedriskblog.com

NAHB: Builder Confidence Decreased to 82 in February

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) reported the housing market index (HMI) was at 82, down from 83 in January. Any number above 50 indicates that more builders view sales conditions as good than poor. From the NAHB: Builder Confidence Eases on Supply-Side Constraints. Despite strong buyer demand, builder...
ECONOMY
yieldpro.com

NAHB supports SkillsUSA and workforce development provides national carpentry winners with scholarships

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) has announced support for SkillsUSA, a national education nonprofit focused on workforce development. The 2022 sponsorship will support SkillsUSA’s mission and scholarships for the national carpentry winners of the SkillsUSA Championships to further their education. The SkillsUSA Championships will be held during the National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta, June 20-24, 2022.
CHARITIES
forexlive.com

US NAHB housing market index 82 vs 83 expected

It's interesting to see the drop in prospective buyers. That could be an early sign that higher rates are already hitting housing demand. US 30-year yields have moved up to 2.35% from 1.8% at the start of the year with borrowing rates tracking that.
REAL ESTATE
bdmag.com

KTGY Wins 16 Design Awards and Recognition at NAHB’s IBS

Best in American Living Awards, The Nationals, Best of 55+ Housing Awards and the Multifamily Pillars of the Industry Awards. IRVINE, Calif. — KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm focused on residential, retail, hospitality and mixed-use developments, today announced that it has earned 16 prestigious awards, including two Platinum and six Gold awards at the recent National Association of Home Builders’ (NAHB) awards events: Best in American Living Awards, The Nationals, Best of 55+ Housing Awards and the Multifamily Pillars of the Industry Awards. The awards recognize KTGY’s wide range of capabilities, excellence and innovation in the design and planning of attached and detached single-family and multifamily residential communities.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yieldpro.com

Multifamily mortgage originations leap higher in Q4

A report from the Mortgage Bankers’ Association (MBA) says that there was a sharp rise in multifamily mortgage originations in Q4 both on a quarter-over-quarter and on a year-over-year basis. Tracking multifamily mortgage originations. The first chart, below, shows the quarterly origination volume indices since Q1 2018 for both...
REAL ESTATE
yieldpro.com

Rents up in January

The latest rent report from Yardi Matrix shows that apartment rents are continuing to rise this year even during the winter months when they are usually flat. However, the pace of rent increases is down from that of recent months. Rents gains moderate. Yardi Matrix reported that the national average...
HOUSE RENT
yieldpro.com

Supply chain issues continue to slow housing

With builders continuing to report supply chain problems that are causing construction delays, overall housing starts decreased 4.1 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.64 million units, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau. However, in a sign of strong demand, building permits increased at a solid pace in January.
REAL ESTATE
Chicago Sports Nation

MOGL Partners With Creative Video Agency Salvi Media

MOGL, the first fully compliant online marketplace to connect businesses and brands with collegiate athletes for opportunities to monetize their name, image, and likeness (NIL), is partnering with Chicago-based creative video agency Salvi Media. Salvi Media will be a branded content resource for MOGL and the athletes and businesses on...
CHICAGO, IL
Seeking Alpha

NAHB Housing Market Index missed consensus amid production disruptions

“Production disruptions are so severe that many builders are waiting months to receive cabinets, garage doors, countertops and appliances,” said NAHB Chairman Jerry Konter, a builder and developer from Savannah, Georgia. “These delivery delays are raising construction costs and pricing prospective buyers out of the market. Policymakers must make it a priority to address supply chain issues that are harming housing affordability.”
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy